Simmonds, Michener, Winn and Benson at Elk River and Ivan Sand High Schools among the latest recipients; elementary school students in the mix, too
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Elk River High School students Harrison Simmonds and Kellen Michener were among those recognized Nov. 9 at an Elk River Area School Board meeting for their leadership.
Also, recognized were Grace Benson and Eriq Winn, students at Ivan Sand Community High School, and four students from Hassan Elementary School.
Simmonds, a senior at Elk River High School, was described as a student of high character.
“He has always been ready and willing to help out where others will not,” Superintendent Dan Bittman said from a statement prepared by band teacher John Rosner. “He is also one of the most cheerful people I know.”
Simmonds has dealt with adversity in his life, including surgeries on his shoulders that kept him from participating in both sports and music, “but his demeanor has consistently been positive and chipper during these challenging times,” Bittman stated.
The ERHS band program is extremely appreciative of Simmond’s Eagle Scout project that he completed as a Boy Scout. He presented the program with a customized band trailer earlier this year.
Bittman concluded his comments to the School Board on Simmonds stating, “When Mr. Rogers spoke about (looking for helpers in times of trouble), Harrison is one of those people.”
Michener, also a senior at Elk River High School, was recognized for taking his passion for learning to the next level.
“Kellen is always looking for ways to grow and stretch his knowledge in manufacturing classes, on the ERHS robotics team and in his CTE Internship at Metalcraft in Elk River,” Bittman read. “His peers look to him for ideas, support and answers because he always comes through for them.”
Tim Hahn said in a letter of recommendation that Michener looks at problems as opportunities to then develop creative solutions.
“I am honored to recognize Kellen as he demonstrates leadership in all elements of his life,” Hahn said.
Sondra Dahlberg, a health teacher at Ivan Sand, recommended Winn for recognition. She said in her letter she found it difficult to describe in words the type of person Winn has become, and all that he has overcome and achieved while being a student at Ivan Sand Community High School.
“When you first meet this student, there is something to be said about his uniqueness, positive attitude, and personality that you cannot bypass,” she stated. “This student will always make his peers around him smile as they tune in to his personality with his infectious display of warmth. This student has strong charisma and carries himself with class and strong ethics. He makes sure to advocate for himself and others when needed.”
Winn has been earning over 100% productivity in his classes since the beginning of the school year.
“Despite the challenges of our school year, he continues to keep this pace to graduate on time with his senior class,” Dahlberg said.
Winn has been highly involved with different groups, and organizations within the Ivan Sand school community, and he was chosen by staff to be one of their ISD 728 School Board student representatives last school year and current.
“He was chosen to represent our school because of his leadership skills, responsibility, and respect,” Dahlberg said. “This student was also a key member of our student intake team last school year as our school invited administration into our building to tour and find out what our school was all about. He made sure to make our guests feel welcomed and answer any questions they might have about our program.”
Winn is also highly involved in MAAP Stars, a leadership program for alternative high school students. While on the leadership MAAP Stars team, he organized and implemented the Pennies for Patients fundraiser at our school. He was also a part of the team preparing for the MAAP Stars State Conference.
Ivan Sand Community High School English teacher Nate Doimer recommended senior Grace Benson.
He said Benson leads by example.
“For many years Grace’s academic excellence has been near the top of her class,” he stated in his letter to Bittman about her. “She thrives because she sets goals. As early as her sophomore year, she created a plan for graduating from high school, and she has stuck to that plan. Grace has been rewarded for her planning, commitment and dedication by earning multiple quarterly awards” given out by teachers.
“Great leaders see the world outside themselves,” Doimer said. “Grace has that ability.”
A group of student leaders at Ivan Sand organize and conduct yearly blood drives through the American Red Cross. In her underclassman years, Benson expressed interest in helping but ultimately chose not to. Then, as a senior, she dove in head first.
“Grace stood out among her peers as task-oriented and accountable,” Doimer said. “The blood drive was a success. Joining the blood drive took Grace out of her comfort zone, but it mattered to her, so she followed through. Grace’s interest in helping others will always make her a driving force for good.”
Benson is involved in a PSEO-like program for students at Ivan Sand to earn college credit while in high school. First, the students take a “bridge” course at Ivan Sand, then attend Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids for college credit.
“(Benson) jumped at the opportunity to challenge herself and recognized the value of saving money in her future,” Doimer said. “While in the college classes, Grace showed, and improved on, all the ‘soft-skills’ that successful leaders have. She advocated for herself, she was punctual, she was disciplined, and she met her deadlines.”
Bittman also awarded Brighid Patrick, Otto Scharber, Alexandria (Dree) Shae and Emma Chouinard from Hassan Elementary School.
On Oct. 26, the Bittman and the Elk River Area School Board also recognized Otsego Elementary School fifth grade student Ella Tomazewski and first grade student Asher Nelson; Zimmerman Elementary School second grade students Khristan Parmanan and Isabella Steinbrecher and first grade student Elena Wilkinson.
