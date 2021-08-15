District 728 grants easement for Highway 169 project

The Elk River Area School Board is granting MnDOT an easement onto its District 728 Office property, which it will need during the upcoming Highway 169 project.
The highway is being converted to a freeway, and the state would like some of the school district’s property during the entire length of construction, and is willing to revert it back to its original condition upon its completion of the project.
The District 728 School Board agreed to allow this easement for a fee of $6,600 at its Aug. 9 meeting. The temporary easement would be located in front of the district office on 193rd Avenue along the street, but it will not impact the building, only part of the lawn and landscaping. The temporary easement will expire on Dec. 1, 2027.
