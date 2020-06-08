District 728 expected to hire Rush City Superintendent William Campbell

The Elk River Area School Board is expected to hire William Campbell to fill a newly created assistant superintendent position.
Campbell will come from the Rush City School District, where he has served as the superintendent of schools there. He submitted his resignation letter on May 21. He’s expected to start in Elk River on July 1.
Campbell, a native of Philadelphia, came to Rush City in July of 2018, leaving the position as principal of Fair Street International Academy in Gainesville, Ga, according to a report in the County News Review. He and his wife Bernadette, a 1991 alumna of North Branch High School, were married in North Branch on June 27, 1998, and have three children: William Jr., Ella and Isaiah, the County News Review, a sister publication of the Star News, reported.
Superintendent Dan Bittman stated in his superintendent’s report that he planned to recommend Campbell be hired. He stated Campbell has a wealth of experience in elementary education. He also noted the move provided more opportunity for him to work at the elementary level and to work with a larger team.
The Elk River Area School District had technical difficulties with its live feed of the June 8 meeting. Despite the technical difficulties, the district expected to be able to post the entire meeting shortly after its conclusion. Look for more on this story and other items in the Star News.
