New classes are coming up through District 728 Community Education. For a complete list of classes, go to www.728communityed.com or pick up a guidebook at the Community Education office in the Handke Center, 1170 Main St., Elk River. Enter at Door 5.
Register for classes online or by calling 763-241-3520.
Culinary classes
Among the new culinary classes are:
•Memorable Vegetarian Meals. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.Online. $39.
•Handmade Pasta Bolognese. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15. Online. $39.
•Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Desserts. 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Online. $39.
•Pellet Smoker 101 BBQ Basics. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Online. $29.
Fitness classes
Some of the new fitness-related classes include:
•Cardio Mega Mix Workshop. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Handke Center, Elk River. $10.
•Core Fusion+Sculpt Workshop. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Handke Center. $10.
Photography
Professional photographer Jay Grammond is offering several online classes including Building Your Vision: Taking Your Photography From Good to Great from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Cost is $25.
