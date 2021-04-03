New classes are coming up through District 728 Community Education. For a complete list of classes, go to www.728communityed.com or pick up a guidebook at the Community Education office in the Handke Center, 1170 Main St., Elk River. Enter at Door 5.

Register for classes online or by calling 763-241-3520.

Culinary classes

Among the new culinary classes are:

•Memorable Vegetarian Meals. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.Online. $39.

•Handmade Pasta Bolognese. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 15. Online. $39.

•Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free Desserts. 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 10. Online. $39.

•Pellet Smoker 101 BBQ Basics. 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Online. $29.

Fitness classes

Some of the new fitness-related classes include:

•Cardio Mega Mix Workshop. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Handke Center, Elk River. $10.

•Core Fusion+Sculpt Workshop. 9-10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Handke Center. $10.

Photography

Professional photographer Jay Grammond is offering several online classes including Building Your Vision: Taking Your Photography From Good to Great from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Cost is $25.

