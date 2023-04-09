District 728 calendar OK’d

Closer look at e-learning, snow days planned later this year
by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Elk River Area School Board approved the 2023-24 school calendar at its March 27 meeting with an agreement to take a hard look at snow days before developing next year’s calendar.
School Board Director Mindy Freiberg got the discussion rolling by pulling the 2023-24 calendar from the consent agenda. She told fellow members she wanted to look at adding days to the calendar so when inclement weather strikes, snow days can be snow days not e-learning days.
“I feel like the kids who are behind or need help are better off when they’re in class,” she said. “Those that are ahead, they don’t want to fall back either.”
Fellow School Board Member Sara Weis had a different view and offered some perspective from her time on the board when the calendar first addressed e-learning days several years ago.
Weis said e-learning days can be valuable as students often use them to catch up, especially the secondary kids.
“It’s not that they are built in for that purpose, but they can,” Weis said.
She questioned whether adding days to the end of the school year or adding days in would be the most constructive way to approach the calendar. She said it could be disastrous for summer programming, summer camps and EdVenture Club.
She also spoke in favor of following a protocol that honors the process that it takes to develop the calendar. She suggested School Board members take the matter up before the calendar committee begins its work on the 2024-25 calendar in the fall of 2024.
“I don’t feel that changing the parameters at the 11th hour when all work has gone into meeting the parameters that have been set forth,” Weis said.
Board members were receptive to that approach. Weis recalled a time when the School Board took advantage of what the state was offering in terms of e-learning days. They were able to capture the board’s interest and direct the committee with the parameters it set.
School Board Member John Anderson said he can see pluses and minuses to having snow days versus e-learning days and vice versa.
“You want to do what’s right for the students, parents and staff,” he said.
He said he’s aware of one school district that went back to all snow days, and some that have surveyed their parents.
“Maybe an e-learning day is how to start a snowmobile or how to attach a sled,” he said. “Life lessons on (what it takes to run a snowmobile).”
2023-24 calendar better aligned than this year’s
The elementary and secondary schools’ calendars will be better aligned for the 2023-24 school year, according to a March 13 presentation given by Kelly Corbett, director of teaching and learning, to the Elk River Area School Board on March 13.
Corbett said the calendar committee takes a lot of things into consideration when creating the calendar, especially when the schools are on different schedules – elementary schools are on trimesters, middle schools are on quarters, and high school is on semesters. The committee also has to try and align master agreements, contract days, teacher workshop days, staff development days, breaks, student days, workshop days, and more.
Elementary schools will have 170 school days and the secondary schools will have 171. In previous years, elementary schools have had 169 days, while secondary schools have had 171.
Freiberg raised questions on March 27 about the number of school days that could be scheduled after reviewing teachers’ contracts. It was concluded that the superintendent and human resources director could sit down with her and answer her questions before the School Board met to discuss parameters for the next calendar committee to work off.
Meanwhile, kindergarten and first grade students will continue to have orientation week, where half the students attend some days and the other half attend others.
“It’s just an easier transition for the students, rather than having the whole group of students at one time,” Corbett said.
Corbett said the only day not aligned on the calendar is March 8, 2024, when the elementary schools will have an end of trimester day. She also said the calendar looks different this year, as it’s color coded rather than using symbols.
District officials said in statute there are five e-learning days and the minimum requirement for school days is 165.
For both proposed calendars:
•School year begins Sept. 5.
•Fall break is Nov. 23-24.
•Winter break is Dec. 25 to Jan. 1.
•Spring break is March 25-29.
•School year ends June 5.
