District 728 cabinet members provide host of updates

by Maggie Stanwood
Superintendent Dan Bittman offered up his time for reports to members of his cabinet at the Elk River Area School Board’s April 10, meeting.
For elementary education, Executive Cabinet Member Will Campbell said the district will be holding a field day, the first one since before the pandemic, and that MCA testing will begin April 18.
For community education, Campbell said registrations are pouring in for summer camps and classes, the Adventure Club program is at capacity and has a waitlist, and Discovery Learning Preschool classes are filling up as well.
For safety and prevention, the district received a grant through Sherburne County to continue “calming corners,” an initiative first started by Thumbs Up, a nonprofit that addresses the issue of mental health and suicide prevention.
The district is also using the Say Something Anonymous reporting system, which has people monitoring the system 24/7.
“Almost every day there’s a family in crisis or a student in crisis who might need that support,” Campbell said.
For transportation, Campbell said the district is transporting thousands of kids every day, and that the snow and ice are “hopefully” behind us.
School Board Member Joel Nelson asked if Highway 169 closures were affecting busing. Campbell said there were a few delays but “so far, so good.”
For secondary education, Executive Cabinet Member Kari Rock said juniors will be taking the ACT soon and that students will be putting on art and theater performances. Juniors and seniors are gearing up for prom and seniors are preparing for graduation as well. For education services, the district is continuing implementation of classroom boards. Rock said in her visits she sees a lot of different uses for the technology.
“It’s interesting to see how teachers use this,” Rock said. “So lots of great opportunities there.”
Rock also said the district was wrapping up a pilot for curriculum adoptions.
For business services, Executive Cabinet Member Andy Almos said it’s construction season, with remodels going on at the Handke Center, Lincoln Elementary, and Zimmerman Elementary. Hassan Elementary and Otsego Elementary will have projects on the parking lot to streamline bus and parent drop-off. In the winter, business services used a facilities request process, where principals could request projects for their facilities. Almos said a vast majority of what principals submitted was already planned.
For finance, Almos said tax statements were sent recently. He said the district has been getting calls about the statements, but said the district does not play a role in the assessed values of homes, which affect how much the homes are taxed. He also said work has begun on the next budget, though assumptions are up in the air because of the legislative session. The district is also preparing for free meals for the next school year.
One school board member asked if the free meals would affect district funding, as some funding is based on free and reduced lunches. Almos said those conversations would be answered as the legislative session wraps up, but is anticipating the district would have to still collect applications.
Bittman said he’s been talking to legislators about bills being considered in the current session, most of all the unemployment requirements. Bittmain said the bill would expand who is eligible for unemployment and not allow districts to levy that cost against the taxpayers.
“If it comes forward, every district would no longer have funding for that,” Bittman said. “It would be catastrophic for districts, it would be very difficult.”
For human resources, Executive Cabinet Member Tim Caskey said the district is working on award presentations for staff, including honoring retirees and giving years of service certificates to staff.
During the meeting, Caskey, the executive director of human resources for the school district, also gave a report on staffing in the district.
For staffing, Caskey said the district is working to recruit teachers. District staff attended the Monticello job fair and a statewide teacher job fair, and online job fairs in Minnesota and outside the state. Caskey said there are plans in place for a summer job fair.
Caskey said as far as openings go, there are 45 general education teaching positions and 26 special education positions. There are 11 food service openings, 52 in community education and 11 custodial.
On a job board, there are 650 education postings in a 25-mile circle around Elk River.
“That is the market we’re competing against right now,” Caskey said.
Caskey said there are 277 substitutes in the district, and that the district has been playing a “chess match” with other districts for substitute pay to ensure rates are competitive.
