Superintendent Dan Bittman reported at the May 10 Elk River Area School Board meeting that the District 728 School Board continues to model servant leadership and to lead by example.

“Most recently, board members donated their own money to fund three student scholarships,” Bittman said.

The Scholarship Committee selected three candidates for $1,000 scholarships that were created. These scholarships will go to Lucke Thompson, Harrison Simmonds and Bjorn Frank.

“All three candidates have had impressive journeys in ISD 728, make a habit of serving others, and have overcome some challenges over time,” he said in his prepared remarks. These students will be honored at the June 14, 2021, board meeting and at their school’s scholarship event.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments