State Patrol says woman was eating at the time of the crash

A distracted driver was taken to the hospital in Princeton with minor injuries after rear-ending a SUV in Elk River.

“(The) driver was eating food and looked down and when she looked up the traffic had stopped, so she rear-ended the Mazda,” according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.

The crash happened at 4:28 p.m. Dec. 15 on westbound Highway 10 at 171st Avenue.

Chelsea Flynn, 23, of Lake Crystal, was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Elantra that struck the Mazda CX-9, which was driven by Nicole Surratt, 40, of Zimmerman. Surratt was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol reported.

Load comments