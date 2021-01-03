The Star News would like to hear from students and families who have found distance learning to be difficult during the 2020-21 school year.

We also want to hear from students and their families who have found it to be a more effective learning style.

Maybe the experience has been a mixture of both.

If you and your family would be willing to be interviewed about your experiences, please send us an email documenting a little bit about your experience, what has made it positive or difficult and what your hopes are for the new year and beyond for your educational career.

We can be reached at editor.ersta

