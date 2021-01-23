I was disappointed by your choice of headline related to Elk River residents who were part of the domestic terrorism events in DC, in your recent issue.
These people participated in perhaps the 2nd worst stain on our democracy in history. For the kids or other people reading this, it appeared to glamorize these people and their role. Once they went to the Capitol, doing anything but telling them to stop or leaving immediately was unacceptable.
Sad day for this paper and its journalistic integrity. — Steve Trapp, Elk River
