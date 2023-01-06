grupa

Cory Grupa was sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Elk River City Council’s organizational meeting as well incumbents Mayor John Deitz and Council Member Jennifer Wagner.

They were elected in November. Grupa defeated incumbent Council Member Garrett Christianson to win the Ward 1 seat.

