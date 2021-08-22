Dietz recognized for her work during COVID to assist Federal Reserve

Lindsey Dietz, a financial economist in Supervision, Regulation, and Credit, has been named a 2020 recipient of the William Taylor Award for excellence in bank supervision by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Dietz was recognized for her work improving efficiency in running stress test models. She implemented a new computer code infrastructure that “gave the Federal Reserve the flexibility it needed to run multiple versions of the stress test” through the COVID-19 pandemic. These technical improvements increased stress testing efficiency and supported the analysis the Board of Governors used to make decisions regarding capital distributions in June 2020.
“Lindsey’s efforts not only supported System policy decision-making last year, but her work also helped position the stress test to remain a flexible tool in the future and enhanced our local stress test modeling expertise,” said Ken Heinecke, vice president and deputy head of supervision at the Minneapolis Fed.
The William Taylor Award represents the supervision function’s “highest and most prestigious honor.” Inspired by Taylor’s integrity and service to the Federal Reserve System, the award “recognizes those individuals who have demonstrated sustained and extraordinary achievement and professionalism in the performance of their responsibilities.”
