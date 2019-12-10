Beautification awards were given to Die Concepts and The Bank of Elk River for their efforts to improve the image of the city.
Colleen Eddy, economic development specialist, told the Elk River City Council that the award is meant to recognize local efforts to clean, repair and maintain properties and to encourage improvements, thereby enhancing the city’s image.
She said the awards for 2019 were given to Die Concepts because they renovated an old industrial building and added several improvements, including landscaping, which caused members of the community to notice and comment that it is a “night and day difference.” The Bank of Elk River’s School Street location also received the award because it updated its exterior sign in 2017 and was painted in 2018. There were also renovations inside the facility.
