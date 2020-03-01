by Larry Windom
APG of East Central Minnesota
Two candidates hoping to pull off an upset victory in the next general election have now met in a debate over who would best lead the DFL party to that victory in Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District. In the debate, held in Monticello on Feb. 19, DFL candidates Ian Todd and Tawnja Zahradka acknowledged the odds, but both agreed that incumbent Republican Tom Emmer is beatable.
But they did not agree on which of them is best poised to do so.
“I like to win and I’m a competitor,” claimed Zahradka in her introduction. “There is not one part of me that’s in this race to lose.” She is a political newcomer who has never sought or held office.
Todd, for his part, also has not held office, but he is entering familiar territory. He ran and lost to Emmer in the 2018 race. But in his introduction, he stressed: “We brought us 9 points closer. I’m so proud of what we accomplished. I know that me being here is audacious. It always has been, from the beginning.”
The debate was conducted before a crowd of approximately 150 persons who chose to skip watching the nationally televised presidential debate the same evening and instead went to the Monticello Community Center to listen politely to a pair of 6th District congressional candidates.
Candidates answered a list of questions prepared in advance by the Minnesota 6th Congressional District Democratic-Farmer-Labor party in coordination with a group called Wright County Indivisible.
This was the first debate featuring the two candidates, but a second debate will likely be scheduled prior to the DFL 6th District convention on May 9, at which it is likely that DFL delegates will endorse one of the two as their choice to face Emmer in the general election on Nov. 3.
Commenting to the crowd at the start of the evening, co-moderator Wayne Grimmer, district chair, remarked: “We live in a pretty tough district, don’t we? However, that does not mean it is impossible. We have had some pretty close races over the last few years and I think the quality of candidates that we have here is going to make it very interesting.”
Minnesota’s 6th Congressional District basically circles the western and northern metropolitan area and takes in all of Wright, Sherburne and Benton counties as well as portions of Carver, Stearns, Anoka and Washington counties. The largest city within the district is St. Cloud.
Emmer, first elected in 2014, was reelected in 2018 with 61% of the vote, continuing a long streak of Republican wins in the red-leaning district. Each district elects a representative to the U.S. House of Representatives every two years.
Although the two debaters largely agreed with each other as they ran through a checklist of traditional Democratic positions, some differences popped up immediately. In the first question regarding health care, Todd pushed for single-payer, universal health care.
“Health care most certainly is a right,” he said, adding. “The way that we actually move towards that, towards actually securing that right for all Americans, is by making sure that we secure Medicare for all. We have to have a single-payer, universal health care system because that’s the only system that truly makes sure that everybody is covered.”
Zahradka agreed that health care is a right but disagreed on the strategy.
“I think that if we want to win the 6th District, a district that’s full of conservatives, a district where we need to have a tent that brings everybody into the tent; if we try to ram Medicare for all down their throats, they stop listening,” she said, adding that, in her opinion, the Affordable Care Act should be strengthened and the peoples’ right to choose should be preserved.
Explaining that she would “love” to have Medicare for all, she went on to state that there aren’t enough votes to make that happen at present. “We’ve got to win the 6th. If you force Medicare for all down the peoples’ throats in the 6th, guess what’s going to happen? You’ll have two more years of Tom Emmer.”
In a rebuttal, Todd said, “Of course, I am not going to sacrifice good enough for perfect, better for perfect, which means, yes, if it’s not possible for us to get Medicare for all quite yet, then I will vote for a public option.”
But he went on to stress: “If we actually want to bring people into the DFL, if we want them to vote for us, we have to give them something better than what the Republicans are offering. Medicare for all is that.”
On topics such as climate change, gun control, unions, infrastructure repair and immigration, each candidate outlined similar views. In short responses to a variety of issues, each candidate said they would support the Green New Deal, restore the Obama-era clean power plan, repeal Trump tax cuts for the wealthy, reject the Citizens United decision, support automatic voter registration, and legalize marijuana.
On climate change, Emmer was attacked as a climate change denier.
“This is a crisis. We need to brand this as a crisis. We have a hole in our roof that’s melting our planet,” Zahradka said. “If we don’t have a healthy, safe planet, it doesn’t matter if we have good schools, it doesn’t matter if we have healthy people, it doesn’t matter if we have equal rights, because we’ll be at each others’ throats to find a glass of water.”
She said the country has to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, support the Green New Deal, stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, and get to zero emissions by 2050. “We need wind, we need solar, we need hydro, we need geothermal. We need all of these technologies that can get us there,” she said.
“This is something that we should have been dealing with decades ago, because we’ve known about this for decades,” Todd stressed, noting that the country has to transition to a green energy grid “as soon as humanly possible.”
Pledging that he will never accept contributions from the fossil fuel industry, Todd placed a good share of the blame for the climate change blowback on “money in politics” — a refrain that he returned to several times at several points during the debate.
In a question regarding the widening income gap between rich and poor, Todd commented: “Money does have to be removed from politics because one of the reasons why there happens to be such a wide gap has to do with the fact that, for the first time in our country, the richest 1% are paying less in taxes than the poorest Americans. How did we let that happen? We have to switch away from trickle down economics that has been absolutely decimating us, destroying our middle class.”
After a question expressing increased concern for the country’s fragile democracy, Todd went on: “I thoroughly believe that Donald Trump is just a symptom of a much greater problem that we have in our country. And that problem has to do with the money that we allow to flow into Washington.”
For her part, Zahradka returned a couple of times to her own story of sexual harassment during her years as host of the television program “The Minnesota Experience,” which aired for 23 years before, she said, she was forced out after complaining about sexual harassment in the workplace.
This treatment, she indicated, in part prompted her to enter the race.
“It’s personal to me,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons I got into this race. It’s one of the reasons I decided to stand up and fight back.”
She stressed that being a woman will be a positive attribute in the upcoming election. Noting that Amy Klobuchar won the majority of Senate votes in the 6th District in the last election, she underlined, “Women right now are on fire. They’re angry. They’re upset. My story resonates.”
But youth also matters, Ian countered, adding that he also deserves a second shot at the seat after seeing notable gains in his first race.
“I was so proud that I got to run in 2018,” he said. “That was one of the most amazing things I’ve ever done in my life.”
He added: “We have to get the young people out to vote. I think, a millennial like me, I’m going to be able to do that. I’m going to reach people who have a lot of concerns about the direction that our country is going. What they want to hear right now is bold action.”
And both candidates agreed with Todd’s closing remark, “We are absolutely going to be able to get Tom Emmer out of office this year, but we have to work for it.”
Todd, who lives in Sauk Rapids with his wife, is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
In addition to her years hosting a television program, Zahradka was crowned the winner in the 1995 Miss Minnesota contest. She and her husband live in Forest Lake.
Speaking after the debate, DFL 6th District Chair Grimmer said, “We are blessed to have a pair of strong candidates in this race.” He and Sue Hedtke, who represented Wright County Indivisible, served as moderators of the debate.
Hedtke told the crowed that Wright County Indivisible is one of thousands of similar grassroots, progressive bodies — all formed after the 2016 election to resist the “Trump agenda” — organized across the nation to promote values such as inclusion, honesty, fairness and respect.
The Minnesota 6th Congressional District DFL is the political organizing unit for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
Precinct caucuses for the Democratic Party (as well as for the Republican Party) were held on Feb. 25 in part to elect delegates. It is at the DFL District 6 Convention on May 9 in St. Cloud where delegates will likely select which candidate would best represent the party in the general election. Generally, candidates abide by the endorsement, but they do not have to do so. They have the option of challenging the endorsement in the state primary election on Aug. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.