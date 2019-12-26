The Minnesota DFL Party submitted to the Secretary of State on Tuesday the names of the presidential candidates who qualified for the primary ballot.

The following candidates will appear on the ballot:

Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, and Andrew Yang.

The Minnesota presidential primary will be held March 3, and early voting in the primary begins Jan. 17.    

“It has been 28 years since Minnesota last conducted a presidential primary, and with this filing, we have an unprecedented and historic number of candidates who have qualified to represent our party on the presidential primary ballot,” Ken Martin, chairman of the Minnesota DFL, said.

