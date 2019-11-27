Developer asked for another revision in the interest of fairness

Kurt Nesbitt
Contributing Writer
Elk River City Council members said they appreciated a local developer’s efforts to bring his proposal of a planned unit development, but still felt that the lots in his proposal should be wider.
So they asked developer Greg Peterson to redraw the proposal a second time. This time, the council wants 80-foot yard width to keep consistency with the other housing developments on the east side of Gateway Church. The council asked Peterson’s group, Prime Investment Group, to redraw the proposal for lots 65 feet wide at a work session two weeks ago.
Prime seeks a zone change so it can build a subdivision on a 24-acre parcel just north of Highway 10. It originally proposed lots 50 feet wide, which raised parking and fire concerns among some council members and questions from others.
Mayor John Dietz said he was still “having a hard time” with the request because the other developments in the area have gone by the city’s R1C zoning standard. Dietz reasoned that Prime’s only reason for wanting the zone change is to have more lots that it can make more profit from. He questioned why Prime should have an advantage when the other developers didn’t think to ask for it.
Peterson acknowledged the request is “about money.”
“It’s a function of how much you pay for the land versus how much you pay the developers,” he said. “In our brain, 65 (feet wide) is kind of the number so we can get 31 lots. We will try to renegotiate our contract for 80-foot lots. I understand the city’s point of view.”
Council Member Matt Westgaard told Peterson he understands the market is driven by lot sizes, but also pointed out the city has different residential districts for that purpose. He said 80-foot lots would be consistent with other developments. He said he’s seen a “ripple effect” that city officials will have to answer for. Peterson replied he understood.
“I don’t know if I can make the numbers work, but that’s my problem,” he said.
Council Member Jennifer Wagner said she appreciates Peterson’s interest. She said she initially “had heartburn” with Prime’s proposal and can “see what this does.” She said it’s “great to see redevelopment.” Westgaard said the roads and connections fit, but 80 feet is the target, and he’s willing to have a few lots under that size so no land is “wasted” on out-lots.
Dietz called for consensus and then told Peterson the consensus is for 80-foot lots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.