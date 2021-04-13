Staff reports
Road construction season will begin this week and next locally, and the Star News has assembled a round up of what motorists can expect.
Closures on Wright County Roads 39/42 begin on April 12
Work on Stage 2 of the CSAH 39 project in Otsego, between Odean and Page Avenue, is scheduled to begin the week of April 12. The prime contractor on this project is Park Construction Company, based in Minneapolis. During construction, the project will be closed to through traffic, which will be directed to use a posted detour route utilizing Nashua Avenue NE, 85th Street NE and Parrish Avenue NE (CSAH 42).
There will be some minor work to complete in Stage 1 of the project, from last year’s construction. That will take place at different times during this year’s work.
Proposed improvements include transforming the corridor from a rural two-lane section to a divided four-lane urban section; and constructing a roundabout at Odean Avenue.
Most of the privately-owned utility companies relocated their facilities last year. There may be some minor activity this spring to complete all relocations.
Questions or comments regarding this project can be directed to the Wright County Highway Department at 763-682-7383. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Eastbound Highway 10 to be reduced to one lane for 7 months
Heads up to those who travel on Highway 10 through Elk River — your commute will likely be impacted as a seven-month Minnesota Department of Transportation project is set to kick off on Monday, April 19.
Eastbound Highway 10 will be reduced to one lane of traffic 24/7 from April to November, between Xenia Avenue, south of the Lake Orono bridge, to Lowell Avenue.
This $12.1 million project will:
— Reconstruct the Highway 10 road surface, including shoulders, turn-lanes and adjacent entrances.
— Install dual left-turn lanes on eastbound Highway 10 to Proctor Avenue/Sherburne County Road 1.
— Construct a multi-use trail along eastbound Highway 10 from Simonet Drive to Lowell Avenue.
— Upgrade the signal systems at Proctor Avenue/Sherburne County Road 1 and Upland Avenue.
As part of the project, overnight lane closures can be expected, as well as traffic pattern changes and lane shifting as work progresses. Access will be maintained and open; however, expect changes in access points and typical routes.
When complete in early November, the project will provide a smoother road surface and improve motorist and pedestrian access and safety along this 1-mile corridor of Highway 10. MnDOT encourages motorists to plan their commutes accordingly and seek alternate routes if possible, especially on Sunday afternoons when recreational weekend travel is high. Visit the MnDOT designated project website at http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/h10elkriver/ to sign up for email updates and learn more.
Sherburne has road projects all over county, including Elk River and Livonia Township
Sherburne County will again have a busy construction year. County officials anticipate the construction season will begin mid-April and continue through the end of October. The 2021 construction projects are as follows in Elk River and Livonia Township:
Elk River area
•County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 12 from Line Avenue to the east county line. This is a reconstruction project that is carrying over from 2020. Sherburne County officials anticipate construction will be completed by the end of June of this year.
•CSAH 13 from Line Avenue to Tyler Street. This is a reconstruction project that will accommodate two 12-foot driving lanes, a continuous left turn lane and two roundabouts. One roundabout will be constructed at Line Avenue and the other at Tyler Street. CSAH 13 will be closed and detoured for the duration of the project. Construction is anticipated to begin in July and be completed by the end of October.
Livonia Township
•Highway 169, CSAH 19, and CSAH 25 intersection improvement – restricted crossing U-turn (R-CUT). This project will construct an R-CUT to eliminate left turns onto Highway 169 from CSAH 19 and CSAH 25. To make a left turn onto 169, vehicles will need to make a right turn onto 169 then a perform a U-turn to get back onto 169. The R-CUT is designed to improve safety by reducing the number of points where vehicles cross paths. Construction is anticipated to begin in June and be completed by August.
•County Road (CR) 39 from CSAH 4 to 269th Avenue. This is a reconstruction project that will accommodate two 12-foot driving lanes with 6-foot paved shoulders. CR 39 will be closed and detoured for the duration of the project. Construction is scheduled to begin the first week of June and be completed by the end of July.
Sherburne County also has projects in the areas of Big Lake, Princeton, St. Cloud and Clear Lake. To see the entire county map, visit www.erstarnews.com.
