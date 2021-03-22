Pandemic hardships don’t stop Saint Andrew Catholic School from raising more than $16,000 and achieving a new fundraising record
Is it possible for Saint Andrew Catholic School in Elk River to conduct a successful fundraising campaign in the middle of a pandemic, when many Catholic churches are closed and door-to-door fundraising methods aren’t available? The answer is yes.
Students, faculty and families raised $16,255 through the Catholic Schools Raffle program by selling $5 raffle tickets. Along with 81 other schools, Saint Andrew participated in the program provided free of charge by sponsor Catholic United Financial since 2009.
“As we continue with hardships due to this pandemic, it feels so good to chalk something like this into the win column,” said Michael Ahles, president of Catholic United Financial.
The 2021 Raffle concluded on March 11 with a prize drawing ceremony broadcast live on the Catholic United Financial website. The prizes, valued at over $40,000, included a new 2021 Ford Ecosport SUV, vacations, a $5,000 home improvement package, gift cards, 65-inch smart TVs and more.
Sam Swanson was the top ticket seller at Saint Andrew Catholic School and received a $50 Amazon gift card.
Funds raised by the participating schools, including Saint Andrew, are used to enhance school programs and facilities, including funding field trips, building playgrounds, supplementing tuition costs and providing new education technology.
Video, photos and a list of prize winners and results are available at: www.catholicunitedfinancial.org/raffle.
