Despite a budget surplus of more than $19 billion, the Minnesota Senate on May 9 approved a Housing budget agreement that includes a $745 million metro sales tax increase on Minnesotans – part of the nearly $10 billion in tax hikes proposed by legislative Democrats this year.

The Housing conference committee reached the agreement behind closed doors, without input from Republicans on the conference committee. It passed the Senate on a party-line vote after Housing Committee Chair Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville) confirmed the bill still included a tax increase.

