Looking ahead into 2022, several projects will provide opportunity for growth and development in the city. The most significant news for the greater Zimmerman community is the selection of a design engineer for the TH 169 and CSAH 4 interchange project. The design phase of the project will be funded by $2 million received from the state in the most recent bonding bill. Sherburne County has selected Bolton & Menk as the design engineer, with a final design tentatively completed by year end 2022. The county continues to apply for federal funding for construction which could occur as soon as 2024. The city looks forward to a collaborative effort to design and construct a safe and functional interchange that efficiently moves traffic and creates an inviting access into the community.
A CSAH 4 or Fremont Avenue Corridor Study was adopted by the county in early 2021. Traffic engineers with Bolton & Menk developed the Corridor Study in collaboration with County Public Works and city staff to address traffic and pedestrian safety on CSAH 4, from County Road 46 eastward to TH 169. Intersection and pedestrian safety improvements are the focus of the study, recommending reconstruction of some high-traffic intersections and construction of pedestrian walkways along the CSAH 4 corridor. Based on anticipated funding, the improvements will be designed in 2022 and constructed in 2023.
Local infrastructure projects will continue in 2022, including annual street preservation measures of crack filling, and chip and fog seal to improve the driving surface and extending useful life. The new parking lot at Lion’s Park will be complete in June. The design phase for reconstruction of the streets and utilities lying east of TH 169 around Lake Fremont will continue, with a first phase of construction considered for 2023. This planning process and construction timing may also be impacted by the TH 169 interchange design and construction. The city has also begun the planning and design process for a new municipal water well and treatment plant. Increased growth and drought conditions have increased demand and consumption, with an additional well necessary to continue providing service to the community.
Single-family residential subdivisions and construction are expected to continue, with the city averaging approximately 60 new single-family dwelling a year for the past five years. Apartment projects started in 2021 should be completed and occupied in 2022. PSD, LLC, opened the 79-unit “The Courtyard Apartments” in December. The “Birch Grove Apartments” project should be open late spring adding 72-units of market rate housing. An anticipated second phase of construction in Birch Grove is expected to add an additional 72-units. Trident Development and PSD, LLC have partnered to construct a three-story 65-unit senior assisted living and memory care building, expected to open to residents in the fall. The city is grateful to the developers for bringing the first assisted living facility to Zimmerman. Staff also expects to process development applications for additional townhome units in the South Side Villas development.
The City Council and Livonia Township will continue to study and discuss our common future as information is developed and gathered with regards to a possible merge of governments. We have worked cooperatively on many successful projects and initiatives, including the recent completion of the Zimmerman/Livonia Fire Hall and the Station 1 Event Center. It is my sincere hope that our collaboration will continue to grow, develop and improve the greater community.
On behalf of the City Council and staff, happy New Year and stay safe. — Randy Piasecki, Zimmerman City Administrator
