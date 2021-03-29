Design Elk River’s 2021 Famers Market Tote Bag

Calling all creative kids to show off their artistic skills by entering a coloring contest and your design could be featured on the 2021 Elk River Farmers Market reusable tote bag!
This is open to kids age 3-7, with the coloring sheet available for download here.
Completed artwork can be scanned and emailed to kwingard@ElkRiverMN.gov, or dropped off at the dropbox located outside of the main Elk River City Hall entrance (13065 Orono Parkway). All works of art must be submitted by Monday, April 12, and the winner will be announced at the Wednesday, April 14 Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
