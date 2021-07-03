Wright County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Loomis and his K-9 partner Grizz have completed their K-9 certifications in narcotics detection, tracking, and general patrol duties.
The K-9 certification school, hosted by Performance Kennels, was held at the Sheriff’s Office and included handlers and K-9s from seven other agencies throughout Minnesota and Iowa.
Loomis and Grizz’s training started in March and they officially graduated June 4. Loomis has been with the Sheriff’s Office for approximately 4 1/2 years. Along with his current role as a K-9 handler, Loomis has also worked on patrol, as an Emergency Response Team member, and as a firearms instructor with the Sheriff’s Office.
Loomis is also a Wright County Sheriff’s Office Explorer adviser.
Grizz was purchased by the Sheriff’s Office in February 2021 and not only works with Loomis on a daily basis but also lives with Loomis and his family.
Loomis and Grizz will now be working patrol shifts during the overnight hours and be available for call outs as needed. Grizz is replacing recently retired K-9 Vader, who is now enjoying his retirement with his handler Deputy Joshua Tester.
