Dr. Paul Sheils has carved out a successful dentistry niche in the northwest suburbs of the Twin Cities. Sheils, of Otsego Dental, has a unique and successful approach to treating TMJ afflictions that focuses on the cause of the problem.
One in four people are impacted by the defects of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues. TMJ disorder affects the jaw joints, chewing muscles and bite. Symptoms masquerade as a multitude of other problems such as sinus headaches, migraines, neck and shoulder stiffness, earaches, and tooth problems. These symptoms are caused by an instability in your jaw joint and can be successfully treated by a dentist who has specialized training in managing these disorders.
Sheils is one of the only dental practices in the Twin Cities with a model of health that considers not only a patient’s teeth, but the entire masticatory system including jaw joints, nerves, and head and neck muscles and maintains that TMJ problems occur when these components aren’t working in biological harmony.
“Too often, dental care focuses on illness and symptoms. A tooth breaks, we put a crown on it; if you have a sore tooth, we do a root canal, but we never look at why these things occur,” said Sheils. “In our TMJ and non-invasive restorative treatment, we focus on health and wellness. It’s systems-based dentistry that replicates the form and functions of ideal natural biology. The cause of the problems are addressed, and the results are long-term predictability.”
When the two joints that connect the jaw to the skull are not functioning as designed, they can cause many problems. TMJD (TMJ and muscle disorder) is the most common cause of facial pain and is the second-most commonly occurring musculoskeletal condition resulting in pain and disability (after chronic low back pain), affecting approximately 5% to 12% of the population.
“I suffered from jaw and face pain, from jaw clenching and teeth grinding. Dr. Sheils recommended treatment, and I have been thrilled with the results,” said Shelly Gilbertson, of Plymouth. “No more pain, clicking or grinding. At last, I have a perfect bite.”
Otsego Dental specializes in family dentistry, dental implants, sedation dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and rejuvenation dentistry. For more information, contact Otsego Dental at 763-251-9024 or go to otsegodental.com.
