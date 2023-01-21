by Ian Wreisner
APG of East Central Minnesota
Less than a year after Minnesota created laws legalizing small amounts of THC in edible and beverage products, DFL legislators are looking to legalize adult-use cannabis across the state.
DFL lawmakers announced their plans to introduce the bill, HF100, on Jan. 5. On Jan. 11 it cleared its first stop in the House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee and will now head on to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee for approval.
Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, is the bill’s House author.
“We know Minnesota’s current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good,” Stephenson said in a press release. “Our bill creates a safe, well-regulated legal marketplace, including best practices for consumer protection, health, and public safety. It also includes a robust expungement program, so people who have disproportionately been caught in the criminal justice system due to cannabis can move on with their lives. Minnesota is ready for legalization.”
The current bill would allow anyone 21 and older to use cannabinoid products and cannabis flower in private areas, as well as possessing 2 ounces or less of the substance in public and 5 pounds or less in a residence. Of-age citizens can also possess or transport 8 grams or less of adult-use cannabis concentrate and possess or transport edible products infused with a total of 800 milligrams or less of THC.
It would also be legal to cultivate up to eight cannabis plants, of which four or fewer may be mature, flowering plants.
On Twitter, Gov. Tim Walz signaled support for the legislation.
“It’s time to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunge cannabis convictions in Minnesota,” Walz wrote on Twitter. “I’m ready to sign it into law.”
Several opponents of the bill have cited its effect on drivers as a reason they will not be supporting it. Rep. Peggy Scott, R-Andover, spoke to ABC Newspapers about the reasons she opposed HF100.
“I do not support the legalization of recreational marijuana,” Scott said. “There is currently no roadside test that can be given to assure that a driver is not driving under the influence …,” Scott said. “Today’s marijuana is much more potent and addictive than marijuana was a few decades ago. There are also many studies that tie its use to increased mental illness issues.”
According to the Minnesota House of Representatives’ Session Daily, the Minnesota Truckers Union opposes the bill, with their president, John Hausladen, stating that cannabis will make roads less safe among higher than normal traffic speeds, understaffed law enforcement and no roadside tests.
“Legalizing recreational cannabis will make our roadways less safe,” Hausladen said. “How can putting more cannabis-impaired drivers on the roadway make that situation better?”
Anoka County Sheriff Brad Wise has concerns about the law, with several unknowns concerning cannabis making the future of legalization uncertain for law enforcement.
Wise was concerned about the effects that cannabis combined with alcohol might have on drivers and operators of heavy machinery, as well as how long those effects might last.
“We’re wondering what it means if a heavy machine operator is ‘high’ the night before and what that means for their condition the next morning,” Wise asked. “It’s the unknowns that are the concern. Also, in every state that has legalized cannabis, after legalization there is an increase in traffic fatalities concerning impairment.”
Senate author Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville, issued a press release in support of the legislation.
“Minnesotans have made it clear that they are ready to move forward with the legalization of adult-use cannabis in our state, and we will get it done this year,” Port said in the press release. “We have work to do in the Senate, but we are ready to have those robust discussions and pass this into law.”
As a part of those talks, several amendments have already been added to during the bill’s time in the Commerce Finance and Policy Committee. Rep. Anne Neu Brindley, R-North Branch, added language to the bill that would require health warnings for pregnant and nursing women on packaging for cannabinoid products. An amendment from Rep. Jeff Dotseth, R-Kettle River, will require studies to be conducted on secondhand cannabis smoke, which would be studied by the Office of Cannabis Management. The Office of Cannabis Management would be formed with the passing of HF100.
One amendment that was struck down in committee concerned local control. Introduced by Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, the amendment would have given local governments the power to enact ordinances that differed from state law, similar to Minnesota’s current situation with THC products.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.