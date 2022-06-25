The Elk River City Council approved on June 20 controlled archery deer hunts within select parks.
The city began conducting controlled archery deer hunts in an effort to control deer populations within city parks in 2016. Staff and volunteers have worked with hunters over the past years to modify and refine the hunts in order to ensure public safety, hunt efficiency and effectiveness.
Hunters are randomly selected by a lottery preference point system. All hunters selected must complete an archery proficiency test and attend a mandatory pre-hunt orientation meeting. There is also an application fee of $10.
Parks included in the 2022 hunt are Harris Island/Camp Cozy, Sedge Meadow, Birch Meadow, Alba Ridge, Woodland Trails Regional Park and Hillside City Park. A total of 12 hunt zones will be available to hunt with two hunters assigned to each zone for a total of 24 permits. Hunters may apply as individuals or in teams of two. Individual hunters will be partnered with another hunter within their zone.
The purpose of these hunts is to reduce deer densities in large park units to reduce car/deer collisions and protect native habitat. Hunters are required to purchase a Minnesota deer archer license and follow all applicable state hunting regulations. Deer harvest limits will follow the established limits from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.