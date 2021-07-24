by Jim Boyle
Editor
The Sherburne County Fair Board took steps to make sure the still-vivid memories of Kenzie Aucapina remain alive for years to come.
They dedicated a shelter called Kenzie’s Cave alongside the horse arena, honoring the former Cloverbud’s spunky spirit that once protested the fair’s decision to do away with the canopy she and her friends chilled out in to get away from the sun.
“She sat through an entire fair board meeting (to make her case),” said Kenzie’s mother, Melanie Aucapina.
The little girl made an impression, and not just at that meeting.
“We know Kenzie loved her shade,” Jenni Axel, a member of the Sherburne County Fair Board of Directors, said at a dedication ceremony on the opening day for the four-day fair. “That way she will always be at the fair with us — every year — and provide shade and have shelter for the kids who need it.”
The young girl died at age 7 on July 28, 2019, at a campground in the Wisconsin Dells after she was accidentally run over by a worker in a truck. The family had headed there right after the 2019 Sherburne County Fair had concluded.
It was the Aucapinas’ first tent camping trip.
Kenzie had been walking where she was supposed to be, but the driver reportedly did not see her as he crested a hill on a curve and hit her.
“I was holding my now 4-year-old son, and I reached down to grab my swimsuit,” Melanie recalled. “She was about 50 feet from me and she was hit on the side of the road. We keep saying we wish she was in the center of the road, because then the tires wouldn’t have run over her.”
The family and her 4-H community has been grieving her loss ever since.
The Zimmerman girl had grown up riding miniature horses, and attending the fair. She felt she should be able to ride without the accompaniment of an older youth or adult. That, however, was the rule at Cloverbud-sanctioned events.
Kenzie would have finally been old enough to compete at the Sherburne County Fair this year without the help of a older youth or adult by her side.
“This isn’t a huge county for livestock, but I think what we have being a small county is we’re family,” said Sarah Kolbinger, who runs the miniature horse program at the Sherburne County Fair. “A lot of us have been coming back for years. A lot of us raise our kids together, so these kids have known each other and played together for a long time.
“Two years ago we lost a family member, and none of us have really been the same. This week reminds us of what we have lost.”
Memories of Kenzie at the fairgrounds are strong and vibrant, Kolbinger remarked.
“I don’t think we can walk through these fairgrounds without thinking of her,” she aid. “She was such a part of this. Her family is such a big part of this.”
The Fair Board unveiled signs at both ends of the new shelter with an image of Kenzie and the words “Kenzie’s Cave” on them. A bench with the words “in loving memory” written on it was also presented.
“This is so we have a place that we can go and think about her, talk about her and remember the good things,” Kolbinger said.
Melanie expressed her thankfulness on behalf of herself, her husband Angel, her daughter Mykailah and her son Eivan.
“We appreciate this,” she said. “It’s hard to be here but good to be here.”
Fellow 4-H family members described Kenzie as sassy, cheerful, vivacious, happy, giggling, spunky, kind, excited, smiley, sweet, energetic, enthusiastic, really cute and a great friend.
Mykailah, a member of the Trail Blazers 4-H Club, said this past weekend was very emotional.
“There was a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “It was fun but it was also sad.”
The dedication was meaningful, she said.
“I thought it was amazing that people actually understand,” she said of their family’s loss.
Mykailah, 15, showed in miniature horse. Her horse is still training and is only 4 years old. She entered him in showmanship, obstacle course, jumper and hunter and costume.
She also entered a garlic herb bread, which won a state trip, as well as a raspberry jam that won a state trip. She accepted the trip for the bread.
She also entered into Horse Related, where she made a poster showing the differences in horse’s teeth. She won a state trip for that and will be attending the 4-H Minnesota State Horse Show with others from Sherburne County in September.
Eivan was not quite old enough to show as a Cloverbud in 4-H this year, but did win the Kids Pedal Tractor pull for his age division and will be attending state on Sept. 11, in Redwood Falls.
Kenzie was born in Monticello. She attended Eastview Education Center in Monticello and was enrolled at Zimmerman Elementary at the time of her death.
She lived an active life and was involved in many community and youth programs including 4-H A to Zoo Club, gymnastics, soccer, dance and Irish dance. She was also involved in the Awana youth programs at Becker Baptist Church and the Refuge Church in Zimmerman.
She loved animals and was caretaker for eight rabbits, three horses, one cat and a dog.
Sunflowers were passed out and spread out through the fairgrounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.