Santa sightings, manger scenes at area churches and holiday music performances are among the holiday traditions exercised in the Elk River area.
Check out our Christmas holiday calendar we started running last week in the Around the Town section featured on our Neighbors pages. It continues this week starting on page 7.
It’s no wonder why this is often children’s and adults’ favorite time of year locally. People and families are coming together for many joyous occasions.
Communities around here are also lighting Christmas trees.
Elk Riverites will light a tree in downtown Elk River today after children’s visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus wrap up about 5 p.m. It’s an annual celebration put on by the Downtown Elk River Business Association and the city of Elk River.
Zimmerman used to have Celebrate the Season the weekend after Elk River’s big holiday celebration. It was put on by the now defunct Zimmerman Chamber of Commerce, and this will be the second season without it. Hopefully, this community will figure out a way to bring such a wonderful event back.
Otsego and Rogers already lit trees.
Events will be going on all month that are worth checking out.
My hope for our communities is to hang onto these traditions, so they are still around for generations to come.
My second hope is that community leaders do increasingly more to welcome people who have different traditions. Not by abandoning the ones that have exercised for decades, but by finding ways to bring people into the fold and extending a hand to learn about what traditions and holidays they hold dear.
This two-part approach calls for inviting people new to the community into the folds of this little corner of the world.
The second part is all about finding ways to allow people who are from different corners of the world but now live here to share their own rich histories and traditions with us.
It is possible to embrace your own heritage while learning about the heritage of others. The end result is people find out people are more alike than they are different, and the differences can be not only better understood but even appreciated.
The Native American Pow Wow held at Handke Center held prior to COVID was a great example. Events like that should be welcomed to Elk River and the surrounding communities. That’s just one example of the possibilities that exist. There are countless more.
I think December is a good time to think about these kinds of things, because there are so many causes for celebration. The month is known by some as the “World of Holidays.” In addition to Christmas, there is Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and Day, Winter Solstice and more. Winter holidays are full of parties and festivities illuminating religious and cultural traditions.
I can tell you the Christmas holiday season brings out the best in our communities as we rally around one another to take care of people in need and bolster the collective spirit of us all. People who are struggling. People facing adversity. People who have lost loved ones.
We have done many stories over the years highlighting the Christmas spirit.
We have also done stories on people in our community celebrating Hanukkah and other holidays less familiar to the majority. I hope to do more of both.
Meanwhile, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. If you don’t celebrate Christmas, tell me because I’d love to learn more about what holidays you do celebrate. It may even become a story idea for a future edition of the Star News. — by Jim Boyle, editor
