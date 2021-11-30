The Dec. 31 deadline to file for homestead for taxes payable in 2022 is quickly approaching. If your property is not currently homesteaded, find out if you may qualify and what you must do to change the homestead status of your property. This will affect the amount of property tax you pay in 2022, and it may affect your eligibility for a property tax refund. 

Here's more information from the Wright County Assessor’s Office.

Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?

Visit your county assessor’s office website to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

What is a qualifying relative?

For agricultural or residential property, a qualifying relative includes the grandparent, stepparent, stepchild, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner's spouse. 

When do I apply?

You must apply on or before Dec. 31, 2021.

Additional details

Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.

Contact the assessor’s office by Dec. 31, 2021, if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.

If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days for the change in homestead status.

More details about homestead applications are available on the Wright County website.  

How do I contact the Wright County Assessor’s Office?

Website: www.co.wright.mn.us 

Call 763-682-7367

Email: homestead@co.wright.mn.us

