The Dec. 31 deadline to file for homestead for taxes payable in 2022 is quickly approaching. If your property is not currently homesteaded, find out if you may qualify and what you must do to change the homestead status of your property. This will affect the amount of property tax you pay in 2022, and it may affect your eligibility for a property tax refund.
Here's more information from the Wright County Assessor’s Office.
Have you purchased or moved into a property in the past year?
Visit your county assessor’s office website to file a homestead application if you or a qualifying relative occupy the property as a homestead on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
What is a qualifying relative?
For agricultural or residential property, a qualifying relative includes the grandparent, stepparent, stepchild, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, child, grandchild, sibling, or parent of the owner or owner's spouse.
When do I apply?
You must apply on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
Additional details
Once homestead is granted, annual applications are not necessary unless they are requested by the county assessor.
Contact the assessor’s office by Dec. 31, 2021, if the use of the property you own or occupy as a qualifying relative has changed during the past year.
If you sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, you are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days for the change in homestead status.
More details about homestead applications are available on the Wright County website.
How do I contact the Wright County Assessor’s Office?
Website: www.co.wright.mn.us
Call 763-682-7367
Email: homestead@co.wright.mn.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.