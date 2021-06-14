A dead cottonwood tree in Otsego could stand no more, and when it fell it landed across more than half of Parrish Avenue to the west of 96th Street.

Law enforcement from Elk River and Wright County were called out between 4:30 and 5 p.m. June 5 on a report of tree blocking the roadway in the 10000 block of Parrish Avenue. They directed traffic while the Wright County Highway Department cleared tree limbs and debris from the road.

Elk River Police assisted with information to help track down the homeowner. The owner of the property where the tree snapped and fell is reportedly a 34-year-old Otsego man. The owner will not be charged for the clean-up of the road, according to Steve Meyer, maintenance superintendent for the highway department. It could be a different story, however, if that tree, or another tree, fell toward the house and damaged property.

“We’re only responsible for clearing the right of way,” Meyer said.

Elk River Police responded to another report of a tree across the road shortly before midnight June 8 at 2nd Street and Irving Avenue in Elk River. Public works was notified of the downed tree blocking the roadway.

Recommended for you

Load comments