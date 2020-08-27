Animal ran away from fairgrounds, but authorities say they do not know why
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A dead horse was found outside the Elk River Police Department on Aug. 23.
An officer leaving the Police Department shortly after 6 a.m. noticed the horse lying near the back secured gate to the parking lot, Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Police investigated and found that the horse had escaped the nearby Sherburne County fairgrounds and run into the back gate at the Police Department, damaging it. Police located the horse’s owner, a Maple Grove woman, 20, at the fairgrounds.
It’s assumed the horse’s death was caused by the collision with the gate, but a veterinarian would have to confirm that, Kluntz said. The police department has security video showing the horse going down right after hitting the gate, he said.
It’s unknown what spooked the horse.
