by Alicia Miller
APG of East Central Minnesota
Imagine arriving at a gathering with a cozy atmosphere complete with tables, pillows to sit on and nature all around you. Or if you’re a child, arriving at a sleepover and finding your own bed with a canopy and a theme such as Star Wars or unicorns.
This can be a reality thanks to a Dayton resident.
Sanja Jacobs started her event business, Miko Events, this summer. She helps plan and set up luxury picnics for all events and sleepovers.
Jacobs and her husband, Jack, moved to Dayton four years ago just after their wedding.
“We live across the street from my in-laws,” she said. “So we’re back in the neighborhood my husband grew up in. We are both familiar with the area, as I grew up in Champlin.”
She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and had worked as a nurse for about six years before she resigned from her job this past August.
“I mainly resigned because our business was taking off and I also wanted to spend more time with our baby,” she said.
The idea for luxury picnics came to Jacobs and her husband about a month into her maternity leave.
“We thought it was so fun and matched our love of being outdoors, hosting and styling,” she said. “I personally was also craving a creative outlet and feeling very burnt out with my hospital job the past year especially. I wanted something different and now I’m so thankful this fell into my lap. My soul is much happier.”
Jacobs has done luxury picnics for all sorts of events – the most popular events have been for anniversaries, date nights, birthdays and baby showers. Picnics are available for groups of up to 16 people. These events take place during the day and end before sunset.
The sleepovers are mostly to celebrate a birthday with extra flair. There is no size limit to the sleepover events Jacobs can set up. The only limit is the amount of space someone has to offer her. All sleepover packages include the theme of one’s choice, handmade A-frame tents, inflatable twin air mattresses, fitted sheets, blankets, decorative pillows, bed trays and electric lanterns.
Add-on options are available for both sleepovers and luxury picnics.
Where does Jacobs come up with the themes for her events?
“For luxury picnics, I created themes that were appealing to me personally and currently trendy as well,” she said. “We have a blush pink, ivory white with greenery, and a boho terracotta theme.”
For sleepovers, Jacobs started with a unicorn theme, which she said is popular for kids birthdays these days.
“Then we collaborated with content creators and let their kids choose the themes,” she said. “We figured it would be best to develop themes kids choose. The holiday season has inspired us to create a Christmas and winter wonderland theme. These are two different theme options we are excited to unveil.”
Jacobs said for a sleepover, the event needs to be booked two weeks in advance. After the event is booked, Jacobs will spend those two weeks getting the details ready for that specific theme.
“On the day of the event we will work on setting up the sleepover and make sure all the details are perfect for their party,” she said.
On the day of the sleepover, she will come to the client’s home (or space they have chosen for the event) and set it up. She comes back the next day to break it all down.
People do have the option to set up everything themselves. Jacobs will deliver everything needed for the sleepover event, with instructions on how to set it up, and return the next day to collect it.
Currently, luxury picnics won’t be available to book until spring.
Due to a lot of interest in adult sleepovers, Jacob said she is now offering that as an option as well. “It would be a perfect setup for a fun girls night or bachelorette party,” she added.
To learn more, visit the Miko Events website at mikopicnics.com, or its Instagram pages @mikopicnics and @mikosleepovers.
