The city of Dayton is hosting Marvelous Monday movie events at the Elsie Stephens Park Amphitheater, 14430 Dayton River Road.
These are free family-friendly events. No registration is required. The movies will start at dusk. Bring a blanket or chair.
The movie to be shown on Monday, July 26, is “Night at the Museum.” The rain date is Aug. 2. The food trucks Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee and the Flaming Bowl will be on site from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 9, the movie “The Sandlot” will be shown. The rain date is Aug. 16. The food truck Diamond Lake Roadside Coffee will be on site.
Parking is available at Elsie Stephens Park with overflow parking at Cloquet Overlook Park (the parks are connected via a walking path). Watch for parking signs.
Stay tuned to @DaytonActivityCenterOfficial on Facebook for updates on rain dates, available food trucks, and other information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.