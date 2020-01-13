Dayton man Faris M.T. Hussien, 26, has been charged with three counts of first-degree assault in a shooting incident involving three police officers.
At approximately 4:20 p.m. Jan. 7, a firearm was allegedly discharged while a search warrant was being executed by officers from Dayton and Maple Grove police departments in Dayton.
The criminal complaint states, three police officers were executing the warrant at the 12200 block of Pineridge Way. Two police officers stood by the front door, while one waited on off to the side.
According to a search warrant approved by a Minnesota district court judge, there was reasonable grounds to believe a stolen Briggs and Stratton snow blower was at the Dayton property.
When one of the officers knocked on the door and announced he was a police officer, Hussien locked the dead bolt and stayed inside, the complaint states. The officers decided to kick in the door. While doing so, Hussien aimed fire at the officers and fired multiple rounds in their direction.
One officer immediately returned fire. Although neither the defendant nor the police officers sustained injuries, one officer that didn't return fire was left with four bullet holes in his jacket and one in his pant leg. He wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the complaint.
Later that day, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects surrendered at the scene and were in custody under pending first-degree assault charges. However, charges have only been filed against Hussien at this time.
Hussien has been charged with three counts of using deadly force against a peace officer. Each count is a felony offense, and each charge could result in a minimum sentence of 10 years.
Hussien was in custody from the evening of Jan. 7 up until his first court appearance on Jan. 10. Since then, he has been granted conditional release as long as he follows all instructions of probation. His next court appearance, or pretrial hearing, is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 3.
