by Jim Boyle
Editor
Graveside services were held Aug. 8 at Orono Cemetery in Elk River for Daniel Roy Anderson, who is being remembered for the love of his late wife Doris Anderson as well as his love of country, community and even his own neighborhood.
Chaplain Joe Calandra and Pastor Dwight Peterson presided over the service, which included military honors, a three-round volley and taps played by the Elk River American Legion Honor Guard and participation by members of the Masonic Lodge, where Anderson had also given of his time and service.
A bald eagle was also noted during the service by Calandra before it found a perch high above the proceedings as if watching over them.
Anderson’s niece, Marsha Cusulos, was presented an American flag, and later during the internment Anderson’s combat boots were buried. Anderson was a paratrooper for the 11th Airborne Division of the United States Army. He served in Japan during World War II.
He and Doris along with fellow WWII veteran Jim Church and his wife, Donna, who have both since died, attended the opening of the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2004.
Anderson called it the highlight of his life, second to marrying Doris. The 95-year-old Elk River man died July 29, 2022, while living as a resident at Guardian Angels by the Lake, where he was served by the staff there and by Triniti Home Health and Hospice.
Anderson was a charter member of the Guardian Angels Board of Directors. He was on the board for 47 years and his continued involvement stretched past the 50-year mark. He and Doris donated a grand piano to Guardian Angels.
Anderson was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Aldrich, Minnesota. His father, Andrew (Anders) emigrated from Norway and married Hattie Billings. Daniel Anderson, along with his brothers, played football and graduated from Staples High School.
Following graduation, he worked for the Northern Pacific Railroad as an agent and telegrapher until his induction into the Army, where he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, for jump school. He was transferred to the Headquarters Company of the 11th Airborne Division in Japan, where he earned his glider wings.
After discharge from the military, he returned to Minneapolis and worked as a Northern Pacific Railroad agent, operator and towerman for 17 years. While working at the Elk River depot, Anderson met Doris Lowe. They were married Sept. 21, 1949, and resided in Elk River for more than 72 years.
In 1959, while working nights at the railroad, Daniel Anderson entered the University of Minnesota, earning a bachelor of science with distinction in 1962. He taught in the Minneapolis Public School system for 26 years, during that time earning his master of arts from St. Thomas University. Education and learning were very important to him and he continued to do calculus problems for fun into his 90s.
Anderson was a member of the Elk River Masonic Lodge for over 70 years and a member of the American Legion and VFW.
He was also a founding board member of the Guardian Angels and supported many civic and charitable organizations in the community.
He and Doris were recognized in 2011 with the first Elk River Volunteer of the Month honor. Anderson was recognized for his volunteer commitments to Guardian Angels.
Doris had a dress shop in downtown Elk River for many years. She ran several fashion shows out of her clothing store, with proceeds going to charity. She also donated clothes to seniors at the high school for prom and graduation.
It was Doris who came up with the idea for the July 4th celebration put on by the Elk River Area Chamber of Commerce, and she worked the event for many years.
Daniel Anderson served as George Washington or Ben Franklin at the Fourth of July celebration in Elk River for 14 years.
The couple also put up flags around Elk River on Flag Day and gave away countless U.S. flags, including at the 2011 Elk River Independence Day celebration when a citizen-led group picked up the torch for Fourth of July festivities.
The Andersons were serious travelers and often included family members and friends on their trips. There were many camping trips (dating back to 1958) along with trips to Europe including several to Norway, his ancestral home.
Daniel Anderson was always up for a party or a parade, frequently involving skits and elaborate costumes.
He loved funny hats, watermelon and homemade ice cream, music and bands.
“Most of all he was Doris’ loyal partner in work, fun, good times and bad: house construction, business endeavors, love of music, entertaining, travel and giving of their time and talents to family, friends and community,” said Calandra, a chaplain for Guardian Angels Senior Service.
The graveside service included tributes and a eulogy and personal remarks by Pastor Peterson. Anderson was remembered as a storyteller during a litany of tributes.
“Some stories were so fanciful I wasn’t sure which one of them were true,” Calandra said. He relayed one of his favorites, which he learned was one of fiction, that Daniel told of him and Doris climbing a mountain for fun where he then played an accordion at the top in a lightning storm just for kicks, Calandra said. “I appreciated how much the man loved life. That was my favorite thing.”
Others who attended relayed stories of his train whistle and how he provided influence working behind the scenes and more mountain stories.
“Whether they were 100% truthful or not, they were wonderful stories,” Mary Dare said.
Neighbors to Dan and Doris talked about parades, parties, costumes and marching down the street.
“I participated in those parties,” said Don Schumacher. “I had the privilege of being the bandmaster for many years for the July 3rd parties. We marched right down the street. Sometimes we had the police closing off the street, so we could have the band march.”
Patty Bailey recalled all the years of living next door to Daniel and Doris, and the plays that were put on. The neighborhood children still remember Doris’ cookies.
“I just don’t know of anyone who has raised children with more attentive neighbors than Dan and Doris were,” Bailey said. “They were precious people.”
Peterson recalled meeting Anderson for the first time after a butterfly release nearly a decade ago. The butterflies are released in honor and memory of a loved one.
“He thanked me for my remarks,” Peterson said. “Dan told me of his involvement with Guardian Angels and how pleased he was with the mission, ministry and growth of the organization, and he asked me a number of questions.
“I thought what an engaging, vibrant older couple. They were very excited about life and enjoyed opportunities to serve.”
Fast forward to June 2021. Peterson arrived as a member of the caregivers hospice program to the Anderson’s apartment at Guardian Angels by the Lake.
“Dan and Doris were in adjoining recliners,” Peterson said. “I felt sadness as I witnessed the obvious physical decline, a brutal reality of the aging process. Dan’s warm smile and laugh disarmed me, and I knew we would be lasting friends.”
The two shared their military experiences, a love of music and singing hymns of faith.
“Mostly we talked about our love for the Lord,” Peterson said. “I provided reassurance about his future. I told him, ‘God has been good to you in giving you a wonderful mind.’ ”
Anderson is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Anderson; his parents, Andrew T. and Hattie Billings Anderson and his brothers, Thomas and Merle Anderson. He is survived by nephews: David (Lois) Larson, Princeton, Minnesota; Syd (Theresa) Anderson, San Jose, California; and David Anderson, Safety Harbor, Florida; nieces: Dayna (John) Thomson, West Newbury, Massachusetts; Marsha (Stephen) Cusulos, Minneapolis; and grandnephew Andrew Cusulos, Baltimore, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Guardian Angels Foundation or to the donor’s choice.
