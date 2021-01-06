Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski has been elected chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners for 2021 during the first county board meeting of the new year, held Jan. 5.
She succeeds Commissioner Felix Schmiesing. The position of chair typically rotates among commissioners on an annual basis. The county board votes to elect the chair.
Danielowski, of Big Lake, is a former mayor of Big Lake and Big Lake City Council member. She was elected to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in 2018.
Commissioner Barb Burandt, of Elk River, was elected vice chair of the county board for 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.