Raeanne Danielowski

Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski has been elected chair of the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners for 2021 during the first county board meeting of the new year, held Jan. 5.

She succeeds Commissioner Felix Schmiesing. The position of chair typically rotates among commissioners on an annual basis. The county board votes to elect the chair.

Danielowski, of Big Lake, is a former mayor of Big Lake and Big Lake City Council member. She was elected to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners in 2018.

Commissioner Barb Burandt, of Elk River, was elected vice chair of the county board for 2021.

