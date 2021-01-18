A day on Capitol Hill known more for a procedural process has become a date in history that will live in infamy.
Jan. 6, 2021 will be added to a gut-wrenching list that includes the terrorist attack of the World Trade Center Towers and Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. This time it was an American insurrection against its own government when an angry mob of pro-Trump protestors breached the nation’s capitol, resulting in the deaths five people and many more seriously injured.
Last Wednesday I reported on a couple people from Elk River who attended the “Stop the Steal” protest in Washington, D.C. and the story captured the “perspective” of one of the individuals in particular. I chronicled why he went, his beliefs, and his experiences that day. I failed to provide balance to counter his claims and those of President Donald Trump that were included in the story. Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud are unfounded. His claims of voter fraud have been discounted by the judicial system in 61 lawsuits.
Dr. Patricia Bodelson, a professor at St. Cloud State University who is a consultant on matters of international disaster policies,
“The government asked people, even those who wanted to (assemble and protest) peacefully, not to come,” she said on Jan. 13. “So even if those people from Elk River went out there with those intentions, they were clearly uninformed intentions.”
Republicans may choose to pursue election law changes in the year ahead, but the election of 2020, according to our judicial system, was not a fraud.
Bodelson said leadership is one key step that needs to be taken to unite our nation.
“The first thing that has to happen is Republican leaders have to tell their constituents the truth — it was a free, fair election, — and unfortunately for them Trump lost.”
The four Republicans in Minnesota’s congressional delegation split on whether to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, but remained silent Thursday on whether President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders bear any blame for the violent attack at the U.S. Capitol that interrupted the proceedings.
Republican Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Jim Hagedorn both supported the challenges, while Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber did not. Emmer and Hagedorn didn’t announce their positions until after the rioting.
While all four decried the violence, none suggested that Trump or others who sought to undermine confidence in the election results bore any responsibility for the insurrection.
Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, R-Big Lake said last week:
“A peaceful transition of power is paramount to a democratic republic under the rule of law Everyone must be respected in using their right to peacefully protest, but threats and acts of violence, destruction of property, and putting the lives of other people at risk is not part of that process. And it does not matter if the left or right, Democrat or Republican are responsible. It is simply wrong.
“If we think this situation is unusual, history proves otherwise, many times. The whole point of the rule of law is to have a process to settle differences without violence. I support the prosecution of anyone who violates that fundamental principle (no matter their political position) to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Here’s what Emmer has said in releases he has sent to us at the Star News:
“Today’s (Jan. 6) events in Washington were an unacceptable display of violence that runs counter to everything we stand for as a country. There is no excuse for reasonable debate and discourse to be replaced by destruction and chaos. Regardless of whether it’s in the halls of Congress or in our communities, we must return to a place where we can engage one another with respect, regardless of our political views.
“Article 2 of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment clearly defines the roles and responsibilities of Congress and the states when certifying the results of the Electoral College. Simply put, Congress does not have the authority to discard an individual slate of electors certified by a state’s legislature in accordance with their constitution. Doing so sets a precedent that I believe undermines the state-based system of elections that defines our Republic.
“Millions of Americans do not trust the results of this election. As someone who understands firsthand what is it like to face a contested election, I fully support the investigation into allegations of voter fraud and abuse. I also share the concerns of the many who have unanswered questions about the constitutional nature of the changes made to the election systems in several states. However, the fact of the matter remains: the courts are responsible for answering these questions and the state legislatures must act to send competing slates of electors if Congress is going to do anything beyond its constitutionally prescribed duty to certify electors.”
Here’s what he said more recently:
“This past week, I was on the House Floor in the U.S. Capitol when the building was breached. What we saw goes completely contrary to the rule of law, and was a disgraceful criminal act that disrupted the democratic process that Congress was engaging in.
“I understand the frustrations of many Americans who came to their nation’s capital to peacefully protest and express their concerns about voting fraud and irregularities. However, those who resort to violence, especially against the police, are criminals.
“I will attend the inauguration to witness this peaceful transfer of power that exemplifies that our nation is truly run by the People. Additionally, on Wednesday I voted to certify the election, in accordance with my constitutional responsibility.”
The two top Republicans in the Legislature, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, both agreed that Joe Biden won the election. And they said they condemn all violence. But they stopped short of declaring that claims that the election was rigged are false.
Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said there will be an investigation into several Republican legislators who attended the state Capitol rally last week.
Rep. Eric Lucero, R-Dayton said he was there after being asked to speak about election integrity to a peaceful, law-abiding crowd who had gathered on the Capitol Mall to exercise their First Amendment rights to peacefully assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances.
As the editor of this newspaper for nearly 30 years, I have witnessed how strong we are as a nation and community. We are even stronger when we work together to solve issues. Hopefully this will be a year where we see more unity and less division. — Jim Boyle, editor
