Cybersecurity policy for insurance premium to cost $26,000
Due to the increasing risk of cybersecurity liability exposure, the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners on Jan. 7 approved the purchase of $3 million in additional liability coverage.
The county currently has a $100,000 limit with a $2,500 retention though its coverage program.
The county will go with AIG, which insures other Minnesota counties. The premium will be $26,091, and the policy is competitive based on a check of several insurance providers.
