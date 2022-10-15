Crissy Uttech one of six people to seek one of two at-large seat available on Elk River Area School Board

Crissy Uttech
Address: 21956 Orchid Ave., Rogers
Family: Husband Mike, son Drew, daughter Abby, and our German Shepherd Holley.
Education: Bachelor’s of Science in Teaching Social Studies with a minor in Psychology from the University of Minnesota Duluth
Age: 38
1. Briefly summarize your personal background that makes you qualified for the position you are seeking.
I currently hold a Minnesota teaching license, I was a former high school teacher, a former media assistant at Prairie View Elementary and Middle school, and am a current substitute teacher in our school district. Being in our schools almost everyday allows me to see what our administration, teachers, and students are seeing. I also have two children in this district that started in the school readiness program, one in seventh grade and one entering high school.
2. What are your top three priorities if you are elected?
First, I would like to recognize our staff and teachers for their expertise and experience. That would mean trying to find ways to take things off their plates and not add to them. I’d work to make our jobs more appealing to attract and retain our current staff. Second, I want to ensure that we have curriculum that is representative of the world around our students. Third, to hold high academic expectations while providing supports (academic, social, and mental) to students who need them.
3. What is your biggest accomplishment in public life or life in general?
My biggest accomplishments in life are being a wife, mother, teacher, and active community member. I have been on the MOMS Club of Rogers board, Hassan PTO, Rogers Quarterback Club booster volunteer, and classroom volunteer.
4. Was there a specific issue that prompted you to run for Elk River Area School Board?
There was not a specific issue that prompted me to run. I have always believed in our public schools and now that my children are older I felt that I had the time that would be needed to serve on the school board. The school board was a way for me to continue to have a positive impact on public schools.
5. How involved should the board be with curriculum development?
The board should provide guidance for the curriculum, however the actual development should be done by those who have the most experience and training with curriculum development, and this is our teachers.
6. What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked most and why? What decision of the Elk River Area School Board have you liked least and why?
The decision of the school board that I have liked the most was the direction and the focus of the strategic plan, which was driven by our parents, staff, and community members.
7. The Elk River Area School Board approved a strategic plan in May of 2017. The plan, created by a core planning team composed of parents, community members, business leaders, students, staff and teachers, established the district’s roadmap. How do you believe that plan has served the school district?
The strategic plan has been a great road map for the district. It has also shown that we have not met some of the goals set out in that plan and that means that we need to reevaluate the strategies we are using to meet those goals.
8. What results and/or measurement are you looking for in the next plan? What reforms are you most interested in seeing?
I firmly believe that the results and measurements for the next plan need to be driven by our staff, students, businesses and community members and I look forward to seeing the input from the world cafes with that information. As a parent the results or measurements that I would like to see most are a closing of the achievement gap and the number of third graders that can read at grade level to increase.
9. If elected, describe how you would weigh your decision-making process based on your own views, input from residents and recommendations from school district advisory commissions and the administration? How would you approach the decision if your views were contrary to a recommendation to the board and/or citizen input?
If elected, my decision-making process would be based on input given by residents, community members, parents, students and the school district advisory commissions and administrations. I will collaborate to come up with the best possible solution that brings the most benefit to our students. If my views were contrary to a recommendation to the board/ and or citizen input I would either provide enough information and research to persuade others on why I have the views I do or I would need to set my own views aside because they may not be what is best for the school community at large. My decision will be based on what is best for the school community at large backed by research and asking hard questions and not my personal views.
10. Do you believe there are any programs or services that are not currently provided by the school district that should be and, if so, what please describe the programs or services?
I would love to see more middle school extracurriculars (groups, sports, theater, etc.) as those lead to well rounded students that perform better academically.
11. Are there classes being taught that concern you? Why?
There are no classes that are currently being offered that concern me.
12. What experience do you have with complicated budgets? When you are given a thick budget document for the district, what will be your process to determine if it is a good budget for the system?
I do not have much experience with complicated budgets, but I am also not afraid to learn new things and ask others with more expertise for their help. I would reach out to our district’s finance department and the other board members that have more experience with our schools district’s budget to help me understand this very complicated budget. Now that my children are older, I now have the time to devote to learning complicated new subjects like managing complex budgets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.