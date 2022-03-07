by Maggie Stanwood
Contributing Writer
Crime rose in 2021 compared to 2020 in Elk River, according to a presentation given by Sherburne County Attorney Kathleen Heaney and City Prosecutor Scott Baumgartner during the Elk River City Council meeting on Feb. 22.
Compared to the previous year, 2021 saw an increase in domestic assaults, DWIs and theft with a total of 285 cases. In particular, DWIs were much higher — 70 cases compared to 28 in 2020. However, the 2021 numbers were in line with past years, Baumgartner said.
Baumgartner said part of the increase in numbers might be that cases with an immediate plea aren’t included in the statistics.
“Part of that might be a reflection on the fact that people aren’t willing to plead at the first appearance like they used to,” Baumgartner said, which he theorized might be due to the fact that many of the appearances are done via Zoom.
Heaney said Sherburne County received 196 felony referrals from Elk River. The previous year, the county got 156 referrals.
“What you’re seeing between the years 2020 and 2021 is actually a 20 percent increase in the case referrals,” Heaney said. “Needless to say, the folks here have been quite bu ... that rise is indicative of what we’re seeing across the county but not quite to that percentage.”
The county overall saw a 16 percent increase from the previous year, which in itself saw a 13 percent increase from its previous year.
Both Heaney and Baumgartner said the court had a serious backlog of cases. Heaney said the Sherburne County Board authorized two additional full-time attorney positions, an administrative assistant and office assistant support.
“They’ve recognized the challenges we’re facing but again, when we’re limited in the number of court appearances we have it does make it a challenge to try and process those,” Heaney said.
As cases get older, it can also be difficult to put on trials, she said.
“Trying to track down witnesses, trying to get people there, trying to keep them invested has been a little bit of a challenge,” Heaney said.
Baumgartner agreed that the backlog has and will likely continue to be an issue.
“Crimes don’t stop ... if we can’t get in to handle these cases, we’re going to continue having backlogs,” he said. “We’ve already had a couple of calendars, I’ll call it hell week ... 60 cases on Thursday, another 60 on Friday and we’re still not getting close to getting caught up on the backlog.”
Baumgartner said he feels the court is able to get more done in person rather than Zoom.
“Hopefully at some report soon we’ll come back and tell you we’re all caught up and things are good,” he said.
In other action at the Feb. 22 meeting, the council approved as part of the consent agenda:
• a change to an ordinance to allow the sale of wine up to 24% alcohol by volume and remove the requirement for wine licensees to have to provide food as 60% of gross sales.
• a permit to allow individuals to bring alcohol into the studio at the Board and Brush Creative Studio.
• a bid from Northwest Inc. for about $253,000 to demolish the current tennis courts at Trott Brook Park, install drain tiles, and remove the light poles and replace them with LED lighting.
•Accepted a property acquisition from the Minnesota Department of Transportation to buy two pieces of city property for $44,000 to accommodate the Highway 169 Redefine project.
The money for the sale will be put into the Government Building Fund. The first parcel is near intersection Highway 169 and Main Street, while the second is a remnant piece that has been used as a right-of-way on the east side of Highway 169 for Elk Hills Drive and Dodge Street.
The property on the corner of Main Street and Highway 169 is where the Salvation Army sits. The business is moving north to where Samaritan Way Thrift Store used to be.
• The council also appointed Perry Beise and Eric Johnson to the Planning Commission, Mark Peterson and Tom Sagstetter to the Energy City Commission, Tony Mauren to the Heritage Preservation Commission, Mary Stewart and John Dietz to the Utilities Commission, Mike Cunninham, Kara Walker and Matt Westgaard to the Multipurpose Facility Advisory Commission and Ryan Holgrem and Greg Loidolt to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
There are still two vacancies for the Energy City and Heritage Preservation commissions, which will be advertised until filled.
