An Elk River woman died Friday, Oct. 16, in a crash involving a semi truck.
Kathleen Ann Lehman, 59, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan north on Highway 169 in Elk River about 8:40 a.m. A semi was traveling on Highway 10 turning onto southbound Highway 101. The Dodge Caravan failed to stop for a red light and T-boned the semi, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash claimed the life of Lehman.
The driver of the semi, Meseret Getachew Berhea, 50, of Minneapolis, was not injured.
