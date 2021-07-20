District 728 Community Education is offering CPR/AED and first aid classes in August.

American Heart Association CPR/AED will run from 6-10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Handke Center in Elk River. Cost is $79. Attendees will learn how to safely and effectively perform CPR and use an Automated External Defibrillator.

American Heart Association Heartsaver First Aid will be offered from 6-10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Handke Center. Cost is $79.

For more information or to register, go to www.728communityed.com or call 763-241-3520.

Load comments