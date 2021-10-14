COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered at two Elk River churches in October. Participants will get a $50 gift card, while supplies last.
The first clinic will run from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St.
The second one will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St.
Walk-ups are welcome, or register in advance by calling the Sherburne County COVID-19 Hotline at 763-765-4156.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.