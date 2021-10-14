COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered at two Elk River churches in October. Participants will get a $50 gift card, while supplies last.

The first clinic will run from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 1326 Fourth St.

The second one will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Elk River Lutheran Church, 729 Main St.

Walk-ups are welcome, or register in advance by calling the Sherburne County COVID-19 Hotline at 763-765-4156.

