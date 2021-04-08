March cases hit 878, up from 304 one month earlier
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
The number of COVID-19 cases in Sherburne County rose in March to 878, up from 304 a month earlier.
Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager at Sherburne County Health and Human Services, said the good news is a lot of the cases are not in long-term-care and assisted living facilities.
“That’s the really positive note,” she said. “We’re seeing an increase in cases. We’re not seeing it in that setting, so the vaccines have been helpful.”
In an update Tuesday to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, Ruhoff showed a graph of the case numbers in Sherburne County over the last year. The big peak was in November, when there were 3,972 cases reported.
That dropped to 1,715 in December and 747 in January.
Ruhoff also updated the board on other facets of the COVID-19 situation.
Statewide, Ruhoff said the positivity rate is rising and as of March 25 stood at 5.6%, which is in the “caution” zone. That was up from 3.6% on March 3.
The age groups of students and parents are leading the case growth, with the rising positivity showing up in the 10-to-19-year-old age group as well as the 40-to-49 and the 50-to-59. She said that may be explained in part by the fact that those groups have not yet been vaccinated.
Testing is still being done at a good rate, she said.
Minnesota is experiencing growth in hospitalizations as well.
Ruhoff also noted that there has been a sharp increase in cases in Minnesota of the B.1.1.7 variant, which was initially detected in the United Kingdom. Cases have also been seen in Sherburne County, she said.
“It is throughout the state,” she said. “We’ve seen it in lots of locations.”
She said the B.1.1.7 variant is “extremely more contagious” and more severe than some of the other strains.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Sherburne County and across the state.
As of Tuesday in Sherburne County, 18,669 people have had at least one vaccine dose, or 26% compared to 41% statewide.
“We continue to request large amounts of vaccine and we are getting them out as soon as we can,” Ruhoff reported.
Sherburne County Public Health is doing COVID-19 vaccinations as are other entities in the county including health care providers and pharmacies.
Appointments are required to get a shot. Register through your health care provider, pharmacies and through the state Vaccine Connecter at https://tinyurl.com/44ks9m6x. You can also fill out an interest form with Sherburne County Public Health at https://tinyurl.com/1jzybiiz.
Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski noted during Tuesday’s board meeting that she got her first COVID-19 shot.
“No side effects. Barely hurt and no sore arm to speak of,” she said.
Sherburne will get nearly $19 million from federal act
In another COVID-19-related matter, Assistant County Administrator Dan Weber gave an update on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion package signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11. The act is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the public health and economic impacts, according to the National Association of Counties.
Sherburne County’s projected allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act is nearly $19 million, Weber said. The county is awaiting detailed guidance from the U.S. Treasury, and Weber said there are still a lot of unknowns.
