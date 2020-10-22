New cases averaging about 24 a day in Sherburne County
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb in Sherburne County.
The number of confirmed cases has risen from 1,399 on Tuesday, Oct. 13, to 1,568 on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to Kara Zoller, Sherburne County health promotion supervisor. That’s an average of about 24 new cases a day.
“It was a very busy week,” Zoller told the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners during an update on Tuesday.
School districts are monitoring the situation closely.
Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 21 in Sherburne County, Zoller said. Of those, 15 were long-term-care residents and one was in a group home. Five lived in private residences.
The age breakout is as follows:
•90-99: 8 deaths
•80-89: 8 deaths
•70-79: 3 deaths
•60-69: 1 death
•50-59: 1 death
Other facts about the pandemic:
•It took nearly five months to get to 784 cases in Sherburne County, then just under two months to double that number.
•Since the beginning of September, there has been a 114% increase in the number of cases in school-aged children in Sherburne County.
•Overall, about 4% of COVID-19 tests are positive in Sherburne County, compared to 5% for the state as a whole.
Testing has increased.
A three-day testing clinic in St. Cloud last week drew a good turnout, Zoller said. A similar clinic was offered this past week in Monticello.
Some Halloween activities considered higher risk
Regarding Halloween, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that many traditional Halloween activities, such as crowded indoor costume parties and indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming, can be higher risk for spreading viruses.
“If you are planning to head out (on Halloween), just avoid large gatherings. Still wear a mask — not a costume mask but a real face covering, cloth mask,” Zoller said.
For people participating in trick-or-treating, Zoller suggests they place the candy on a platter rather than a bowl so kids don’t have to dig through it. Place the platter 6 feet from the door or at the end of the driveway to give people room to social distance.
Another option would be to do a candy scavenger hunt at home, she said.
The CDC lists other lower risk activities that can be safe Halloween alternatives, including:
•Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.
•Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends.
•Decorating your house, apartment, or living space.
•Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
•Having a virtual Halloween costume contest.
•Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
