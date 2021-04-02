All Minnesotans 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are required to get a shot. Register through your health care provider, pharmacies and through the state Vaccine Connecter at https://tinyurl.com/44ks9m6x. You can also fill out an interest form with Sherburne County Public Health at https://tinyurl.com/1jzybiiz.
Sherburne County Public Health is receiving limited supplies of both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Filling out an interest form allows public health officials to contact you when there’s enough vaccine to meet demand.
Sherburne County Public Health is continuing to work through vaccinating priority groups before moving on to the general population. For those 16 and 17 years of age, the only approved vaccine so far is the Pfizer vaccine.
Meanwhile, in his State of the State address, Gov. Tim Walz said brighter days have arrived and “normalcy is on the horizon” as a substantial portion of the population is being vaccinated against the coronavirus and businesses start to fully reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.