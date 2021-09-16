Elk River Area School District officials and local public health officials continue to monitor the number of positive cases of COVID-19 they are seeing within classrooms, schools, the district and communities District 728 serves, according to Superintendent Dan Bittman.
He said Monday, Sept. 13, that officials are paying particular attention to the number of positive cases with school-age children.
Since Aug. 28, 2021, there have been 23 positive cases out of 16,113 students and employees. These 23 cases have been reported at 13 different sites.
“No one school or site has had what public health officials would call an outbreak or surge,” Bittman said.
These cases have been reported at elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and the District Office.
District officials continue to work with local and state health officials weekly and to consider different and/or additional mitigation strategies. One example of a strategy can be seen at Elk River High School, where lunch tables are cleaned off and disinfected in between lunches.
Both district and public health officials have indicated that no additional mitigation strategies are required at this time.
