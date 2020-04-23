by Steve Karnowski
Associated Press
The vast majority of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths are cases associated with long-term care facilities, health officials said Tuesday as they focused attention on how the state is trying to protect some of its most vulnerable residents.
As of Tuesday, 113 of the 160 Minnesota residents confirmed to have died from the coronavirus were connected one way or another with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, said Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. Fourteen of the 17 new deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of those facilities.
The department also reported 97 new confirmed cases Tuesday to boost the state’s total to 2,576. It was the first time since last Tuesday that it recorded fewer than 100 new cases. It also said 237 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease Tuesday, a total unchanged from Monday. Those patients included 117 in intensive care, down nine from Monday.
“It’s not that the epidemic isn’t growing, it’s that it’s growing so far in a measured way that is not exceeding our capacity to respond,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at the department’s daily briefing.
Ehresmann said it may seem like Minnesota is in a lull as Gov. Tim Walz decides on extending his stay-at-home order, which expires May 4. But she said that’s provided an opportunity to apply lessons learned from protecting congregate living facilities to other kinds of places so the state can better respond when new cases result from reopening society.
Health officials advised Minnesota’s care facilities early on to limit visitors. But Ehresmann said health care workers and other staff still need to be present to serve residents. Given that infected people may not show symptoms for 48 hours, if ever, it’s “entirely possible” for staff members or caregivers who are “working in good faith” to expose residents. The virus can then spread quickly in those close quarters, “so we need to make sure that we’re intervening as quickly as possible.”
While the health department immediately assigns a nurse case manager to work with every facility when even one resident or one staff person tests positive, sometimes measures like isolating residents and stepping up sanitation aren’t enough to stop the spread from getting out of control.
“That can happen pretty quickly,” said Michelle Larson, the department’s health regulation division director, who said the state’s Emergency Operations Center can step in when a facility gets overwhelmed. The center can help line up staffers from elsewhere or help draw on resources from state and local agencies, she said.
An example was when state and local authorities evacuated residents from three nursing homes earlier this month after so many staffers got sick that they couldn’t properly care for the residents.
“It’s our goal to get in front of these vulnerable facilities proactively, so that we have a better idea of who can help, where, with fast-moving outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” Larson said.
Congregate care facilities with exposures by county
County Facility
Anoka Camilla Rose Care Center LLC
Anoka Homestead at Anoka
Anoka Select Senior Living of Coon Rapids
Anoka The Homestead at Coon Rapids
Anoka Walker Methodist Plaza
Brown St. John Lutheran Home
Clay Eventide Lutheran Home
Clay Moorhead Rehab and HCC
Crow Wing Minnesota Teen Challenge
Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul
Dakota Inverwood Senior Living
Dakota Sanctuary at West St. Paul
Dakota Vista Prairie at River Heights
Faribault Friendship Court
Freeborn Fountain Centers
Freeborn St. John’s Lutheran Assisted Living
Hennepin Augustana Chapel View Care Center
Hennepin Augustana Emerald Crest
Hennepin Benedictine Health Center of Minneapolis
Hennepin Bywood East Health Care
Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main
Hennepin Cedars at St. Louis Park A Villa Center
Hennepin Centennial Gardens
Hennepin Copperfield Hill - The Lodge
Hennepin Ecumen Prairie Lodge
Hennepin Edenbrook of Edina
Hennepin Good Samaritan Ambassador
Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc
Hennepin Homeward Bound Inc. Brooklyn Park
Hennepin Hopkins Health Services
Hennepin Jones Harrison Residence
Hennepin Martin Luther Care Center
Hennepin Meridian Manor
Hennepin Minnesota Masonic Home Care
Hennepin MN Adult and Teen Challenge
Hennepin MN Veterans Home Minneapolis
Hennepin Mount Olivet Careview Home
Hennepin North Ridge Health and Rehab
Hennepin Parkshore Senior Campus LLC
Hennepin Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington
Hennepin Roitenberg Assisted Living
Hennepin Saint Terese of New Hope
Hennepin Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake
Hennepin Sholom Home West
Hennepin Sholom Menorah Plaza
Hennepin Sunrise of Edina
Hennepin The Birches at Trillium Woods
Hennepin The Estates at Excelsior LLC
Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka
Hennepin The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center
Hennepin The Villa at Bryn Mawr
Hennepin The Waters of Edina
Hennepin The Waters of Plymouth
Hennepin The Waters on 50th
Hennepin Tradition
Hennepin Vernon Terrace
Hennepin Village Shores
Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center
Hennepin Wealshire of Medina
Hennepin Wellstead of Rogers
Hennepin Willows of Arbor Lakes
Koochiching Good Samaritan Society-Int’l Falls
Martin Temperance Lake Ridge
Meeker Meeker Manor Rehab Center LLC
Nicollet Oak Terrace Assisted Living
Nobles Parkview Manor Nursing Home
Olmsted Charter House
Olmsted Rochester East Health Services
Olmsted Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center
Olmsted Shorewood Commons
Ramsey Benedictine Health Center Innsbruck
Ramsey Cerenity Care Center on Humboldt
Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville (on Cleveland) LLC
Ramsey Emeralds at St. Paul LLC
Ramsey Galtier A Villa Center
Ramsey New Brighton A Villa Center
Ramsey New Brighton Care Center
Ramsey Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills
Ramsey Rose of Sharon A Villa Center
Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC
Ramsey The Waters of White Bear Lake
Rice Northfield Care Center Inc
St. Louis St. Ann’s Residence
St. Louis Superior View Apartments
Todd Lakewood Manor
Washington Saint Therese of Woodbury
Washington Stonecrest
Washington The Encore at Mahtomedi
Washington The Gables of Boutwells Landing
Wilkin St. Francis Home
Winona Sauer Health Care
Wright Riverview Landing
Wright The Estates at Delano LLC
