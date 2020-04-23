by Steve Karnowski

Associated Press

The vast majority of Minnesota’s COVID-19 deaths are cases associated with long-term care facilities, health officials said Tuesday as they focused attention on how the state is trying to protect some of its most vulnerable residents.

As of Tuesday, 113 of the 160 Minnesota residents confirmed to have died from the coronavirus were connected one way or another with long-term care facilities such as nursing homes, said Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director at the Minnesota Department of Health. Fourteen of the 17 new deaths reported Tuesday were among residents of those facilities.

The department also reported 97 new confirmed cases Tuesday to boost the state’s total to 2,576. It was the first time since last Tuesday that it recorded fewer than 100 new cases. It also said 237 Minnesotans were hospitalized with the disease Tuesday, a total unchanged from Monday. Those patients included 117 in intensive care, down nine from Monday.

“It’s not that the epidemic isn’t growing, it’s that it’s growing so far in a measured way that is not exceeding our capacity to respond,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said at the department’s daily briefing.

Ehresmann said it may seem like Minnesota is in a lull as Gov. Tim Walz decides on extending his stay-at-home order, which expires May 4. But she said that’s provided an opportunity to apply lessons learned from protecting congregate living facilities to other kinds of places so the state can better respond when new cases result from reopening society.

Health officials advised Minnesota’s care facilities early on to limit visitors. But Ehresmann said health care workers and other staff still need to be present to serve residents. Given that infected people may not show symptoms for 48 hours, if ever, it’s “entirely possible” for staff members or caregivers who are “working in good faith” to expose residents. The virus can then spread quickly in those close quarters, “so we need to make sure that we’re intervening as quickly as possible.”

While the health department immediately assigns a nurse case manager to work with every facility when even one resident or one staff person tests positive, sometimes measures like isolating residents and stepping up sanitation aren’t enough to stop the spread from getting out of control.

“That can happen pretty quickly,” said Michelle Larson, the department’s health regulation division director, who said the state’s Emergency Operations Center can step in when a facility gets overwhelmed. The center can help line up staffers from elsewhere or help draw on resources from state and local agencies, she said.

An example was when state and local authorities evacuated residents from three nursing homes earlier this month after so many staffers got sick that they couldn’t properly care for the residents.

“It’s our goal to get in front of these vulnerable facilities proactively, so that we have a better idea of who can help, where, with fast-moving outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” Larson said.

Congregate care facilities with exposures by county 

County Facility

Anoka Camilla Rose Care Center LLC

Anoka Homestead at Anoka

Anoka Select Senior Living of Coon Rapids

Anoka The Homestead at Coon Rapids

Anoka Walker Methodist Plaza

Brown St. John Lutheran Home

Clay Eventide Lutheran Home

Clay Moorhead Rehab and HCC

Crow Wing Minnesota Teen Challenge

Dakota Brookdale West St. Paul

Dakota Inverwood Senior Living

Dakota Sanctuary at West St. Paul

Dakota Vista Prairie at River Heights

Faribault Friendship Court

Freeborn Fountain Centers

Freeborn St. John’s Lutheran Assisted Living

Hennepin Augustana Chapel View Care Center

Hennepin Augustana Emerald Crest

Hennepin Benedictine Health Center of Minneapolis

Hennepin Bywood East Health Care

Hennepin Catholic Eldercare on Main

Hennepin Cedars at St. Louis Park A Villa Center

Hennepin Centennial Gardens

Hennepin Copperfield Hill - The Lodge

Hennepin Ecumen Prairie Lodge

Hennepin Edenbrook of Edina

Hennepin Good Samaritan Ambassador

Hennepin Heritage of Edina Inc

Hennepin Homeward Bound Inc. Brooklyn Park

Hennepin Hopkins Health Services

Hennepin Jones Harrison Residence

Hennepin Martin Luther Care Center

Hennepin Meridian Manor

Hennepin Minnesota Masonic Home Care

Hennepin MN Adult and Teen Challenge

Hennepin MN Veterans Home Minneapolis

Hennepin Mount Olivet Careview Home

Hennepin North Ridge Health and Rehab

Hennepin Parkshore Senior Campus LLC

Hennepin Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington

Hennepin Roitenberg Assisted Living

Hennepin Saint Terese of New Hope

Hennepin Saint Therese of Oxbow Lake

Hennepin Sholom Home West

Hennepin Sholom Menorah Plaza

Hennepin Sunrise of Edina

Hennepin The Birches at Trillium Woods

Hennepin The Estates at Excelsior LLC

Hennepin The Glenn Minnetonka

Hennepin The Sanctuary at Brooklyn Center

Hennepin The Villa at Bryn Mawr

Hennepin The Waters of Edina

Hennepin The Waters of Plymouth

Hennepin The Waters on 50th

Hennepin Tradition

Hennepin Vernon Terrace

Hennepin Village Shores

Hennepin Walker Methodist Health Center

Hennepin Wealshire of Medina

Hennepin Wellstead of Rogers

Hennepin Willows of Arbor Lakes

Koochiching Good Samaritan Society-Int’l Falls

Martin Temperance Lake Ridge

Meeker Meeker Manor Rehab Center LLC

Nicollet Oak Terrace Assisted Living

Nobles Parkview Manor Nursing Home

Olmsted Charter House

Olmsted Rochester East Health Services

Olmsted Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center

Olmsted Shorewood Commons

Ramsey Benedictine Health Center Innsbruck

Ramsey Cerenity Care Center on Humboldt

Ramsey Cherrywood Pointe of Roseville (on Cleveland) LLC

Ramsey Emeralds at St. Paul LLC

Ramsey Galtier A Villa Center

Ramsey New Brighton A Villa Center

Ramsey New Brighton Care Center

Ramsey Presbyterian Homes of Arden Hills

Ramsey Rose of Sharon A Villa Center

Ramsey The Estates at Roseville LLC

Ramsey The Waters of White Bear Lake

Rice Northfield Care Center Inc

St. Louis St. Ann’s Residence

St. Louis Superior View Apartments

Todd Lakewood Manor

Washington Saint Therese of Woodbury

Washington Stonecrest

Washington The Encore at Mahtomedi

Washington The Gables of Boutwells Landing

Wilkin St. Francis Home

Winona Sauer Health Care

Wright Riverview Landing

Wright The Estates at Delano LLC

Load comments