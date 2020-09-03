The death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 13 in Sherburne County.
In an update Tuesday to the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners, Health and Human Services Director Amanda Larson said there have been 918 cases in the county, 867 of which are off isolation. Fifty-eight people have been hospitalized, 19 in the intensive care unit.
Forty-five percent of the cases in Sherburne County have been among people in the 20- to 39-year-old age group, Larson said.
There was a COVID-19 outbreak at the prison in St. Cloud, but the last case there was on Aug. 12.
Geographically, here’s how the 918 cases are distributed across the county, according to a case overview on the county’s website: St. Cloud: 308; Elk River: 232; Big Lake: 159; Zimmerman: 106; Becker: 52; Princeton: 38; and Clear Lake: 23.
To see the full case overview in Sherburne County, go to https://tinyurl.com/yasbss6y.
