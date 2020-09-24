Sherburne County has seen 14 deaths from COVID-19.

That’s according to the latest update from Amanda Larson, Sherburne County Health and Human Services director.

Larson updated the County Board on Tuesday.

So far there have been 1,108 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sherburne County; 1,053 of those are off isolation.

Sixty-nine of the cases have been in the hospital.

