Sherburne County has seen 14 deaths from COVID-19.
That’s according to the latest update from Amanda Larson, Sherburne County Health and Human Services director.
Larson updated the County Board on Tuesday.
So far there have been 1,108 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sherburne County; 1,053 of those are off isolation.
Sixty-nine of the cases have been in the hospital.
