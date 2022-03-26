COVID-19 community levels are considered low in Sherburne County, according to the latest report from Nicole Ruhoff, public health manager at Sherburne County Health and Human Services.
In an update to the County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, March 22, Ruhoff showed a map of Minnesota from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sherburne, Wright, Mille Lacs, Anoka and Isanti counties were all showing COVID-19 community levels of low. Neighboring Benton and Stearns counties were shown as medium.
Levels can be low, medium or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. The COVID-19 community levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data, according to the CDC. See more at https://tinyurl.com/4xsjh7wx.
Ruhoff said the number of COVID cases is still fairly low throughout Minnesota.
Other highlights in Ruhoff’s report:
• Sherburne County’s current COVID test positivity rate is 1.77%, down from 4.8% at the beginning of the month. Statewide it is at 2.9%, with the goal of being less than 5%.
• A second set of four free at-home COVID test kits is available to citizens; go to www.covidtests.gov for more information.
• COVID-19 vaccines are still available. Find a place to get one at https://tinyurl.com/mrxve2u3. The COVID vaccination rate in Sherburne County stands at about 50%, Ruhoff said.
• Kids ages 5-11 who have completed their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series by April 11 can enter to win a $100,000 scholarship. Entry deadline is April 11. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/3xwrz75y.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Felix Schmiesing said it feels like they have maybe weathered the storm for the most part.
“Your staff has been through about everything you can imagine,” he told Ruhoff. “They get to take a deep breath. How are they holding up?”
Ruhoff said they are surveying staff. The Minnesota Department of Health has also offered many helpful training opportunities related to employee well-being.
“Many staff are very relieved to be back to some of their daily duties,” she added.
Board Chair Barb Burandt told Ruhoff that she and her staff have done a wonderful job during a very difficult time.
